This time there was no second-half surge for James Madison.
Elon dominated the Dukes from start to finish Sunday, cruising to a 77-55 victory, making it a weekend split after JMU came away with a 12-point win the day before.
Evonn McGill finished with 16 points and five rebounds while Saadia Munford followed up a 21-point performance Saturday with 14 more, including 8-for-8 from the free throw line, for the Phoenix on Sunday. Kiki Jefferson finished with 18 rebounds and three assists for the Dukes.
JMU (6-4, 2-1 CAA) had controlled the second half in two previous Colonial Athletic Association games, including Saturday when a Jefferson-led run in the fourth quarter allowed the Dukes to pull away.
Sunday was a different story. JMU turned it over 24 times, allowed Elon to shoot 41 percent from 3-point range and saw the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1 CAA) get to the free throw line twice as often in the Dukes’ first foray into the CAA’s new two-games-in-two-days formula.
“We didn’t come out with the game mental focus, the same hunger that we came out with yesterday,” JMU associate head coach Ashley Langford said. Langford served as head coach this week after Sean O’Regan tested positive for COVID-19 and entered isolation.
“It’s hard to beat a team that is hungrier than you,” Langford continued. “We got away from doing what worked yesterday. When things got tough, we were undisciplined.”
Five of JMU’s top eight players were freshmen and sophomores experiencing back-to-back games for the first time in their college careers, and in the first half the Dukes looked overwhelmed. Hot shooting from McDaniel and Jefferson kept JMU in it early as the pair combined for 17 first quarter points and JMU actually led 7-0 in the opening minutes.
“I think we thought it was going to be easy after that,” Langford said. “The things that worked yesterday, rebounding and taking care of the ball, we didn’t do that today. Back-to-back games, this was our first time. We’re still young and still growing. But the bottom line is today we were undisciplined and that falls on me.”
McGill took advantage of JMU in the post as Elon racked up rebounds, easy buckets and fouls against the Dukes, getting to the free throw line twice as often as James Madison. JMU’s starting frontcourt, Anne Diouf and Rayne Tucker, finished the game with as many fouls as points, four of each for both of them.
Meanwhile, McDaniel, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Jefferson had just two points between them in the second and the Dukes allowed Elon to build a 41-30 halftime lead.
Things didn’t change much after halftime. JMU picked up six fouls in the first four minutes and the Phoenix quickly built the lead to 20 points. Elon out-rebounded the Dukes 33-24 and led by as many as 28 during the second half.
JMU is scheduled to get back into CAA action next weekend with another set of back-to-back games, this time against Northeastern. Tipoff both Saturday and Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.