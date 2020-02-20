A pair of programs heading in opposite directions met Thursday at the Convocation Center and James Madison was once again unable to make the strides necessary to turn around a bitterly disappointing season as Elon pulled away for a 70-62 victory.
The future appears much brighter for the Phoenix. Freshman Hunter McIntosh scored a career-high 27 points to lead Elon, picked to finish last in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll, to its sixth victory in eight games and its third consecutive on the road.
Matt Lewis scored 23 points for the Dukes while Dwight Wilson added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Each team had one conference victory when they met in North Carolina last month. But after Thursday’s rematch, JMU (9-17, 2-13 CAA) sunk deeper into last place in the conference standings while Elon (11-18, 7-9) passed Drexel for seventh place and moved within a half-game of sixth-place Northeastern.
“It has to be a button I haven’t pushed,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “The only other answer is to say I literally feel like there was a chance early on to build some momentum and build some confidence. It’s crazy how fragile teams are.
“Elon has really talented guys on that team that are exuberant and have bought in. But a team is really fragile and I look at myself and say things I could have done to get us rolling the other way.”
Rowe and his staff spent the week trying to figure out how to slow Elon’s lone senior, graduate transfer Marcus Sheffield — who had been playing at an All-CAA level during the Phoenix recent move up the conference standings.
The Dukes successfully kept Sheffield, who came in averaging 18.5 points since arriving from Stanford in the off-season, in check. He finished with 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting.
But JMU had no answer for McIntosh, one of Schrage’s first recruits after taking the Elon job last spring. The star picked the Phoenix over offers from JMU, Florida Gulf Coast, and Tulane.
McIntosh shot 8 of 9 from the field and made six 3-pointers. But perhaps the most impressive play of the game for the young guard from Alpharetta, Ga., came with two minutes go and the shot clock winding down.
The Dukes had cut the lead to seven points and appeared poised to get a key defensive stop before McIntosh drove the lane, drew two defenders and kicked it to Chuck Hannah for the buzzer-beater to put a serious damper on JMU’s comeback attempt.
McIntosh finished with five assists and just one turnover in 36 minutes.
“We’re all about making the right play on offense,” first-year Elon coach Mike Schrage said. “I wouldn’t trade him with any point guard. I believe in him shooting the ball, but as a freshman point guard playing 30-something minutes a game, guarding the other team’s best player for the most part. We ask so much from him and for him in that moment to make the right play is incredible.”
In the opening moments, it appeared the Dukes’ game plan revolved around Wilson, who received the ball in the post on each of James Madison’s first four possessions. But after a couple of early buckets from the big man, JMU began to get its guards involved as well.
A driving layup by Deshon Parker put the Dukes ahead 19-17 with eight minutes to go in the opening period. But the Phoenix, in particular McIntosh, had an answer each time JMU threatened to build a first-half lead.
McIntosh made all six of his first-half field goal attempts and at times it seemed like he and Lewis were simply matching each other basket for basket before the teams went to the locker room at intermission locked in a 34-34 tie.
But the Phoenix grabbed the lead early in the second half and never looked back, hitting enough free throws down the stretch to put the Dukes away.
“I think it shows the growth of our team,” McIntosh said. “We’ve had the right attitude and we were down. We were 1-7 (in the CAA), but we had the attitude we were going to breakthrough. We kept playing to our standards and when we were 1-7 we kept that same attitude and approach. We’re just keeping that same attitude now.”
