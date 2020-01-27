ELON, N.C. – A season that has steadily slipped away from James Madison since the start of Colonial Athletic Association play hit a low point Saturday afternoon with an 82-73 loss to Elon.
It was the sixth loss in as many games for JMU (8-12, 1-8 CAA), which is now alone at the bottom of the conference standings after UNC-Wilmington upset College of Charleston on Saturday.
The Dukes were picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll, receiving three first-place votes.
“We haven’t been good. Everything starts with me,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said on the school’s radio broadcast following the game. “I just got to keep working and find a way to get those guys through those spells. Figure out lineups. Figure out matchups. Figure out how to play because those spells are killing us.”
Elon, in the midst of a rebuild with three freshmen in the starting lineup under first-year head coach Mike Schrage, got 31 points and 10 rebounds from Marcus Sheffield to give the Phoenix (6-16, 2-7) just their third win over a Division I opponent.
Matt Lewis scored 33 points on just 16 field goal attempts for JMU, but freshman Julien Wooden was the only other member of the Dukes in double figures with 10. Darius Banks had nine points on 3-of-16 shooting.
Overall, JMU shot just 38 percent from the field and lost the rebounding battle to Elon, 37-35.
“We beat ourselves up about our defense,” Rowe said. “But we’re asking our defense right now to be extraordinary because we’ve got to find a way to jumpstart this offense.”
The Dukes, dealing with foul trouble that limited big man Dwight Wilson to just two minutes in the first half, and JMU fell behind by 15 at the game’s midway point.
As Lewis warmed up to open the second half, JMU quickly cut the lead to single digits, but the young Phoenix squad wasn’t the least bit shaken and had its largest lead to that point, 57-40, with 10:30 left in the game.
A 3-pointer by Lewis brought the Dukes back within eight points with less than five minutes to go, but it was yet another JMU rally that was too little, too late. The Dukes return to the Convocation Center on Thursday to take on Charleston.
In other local sports this weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Hampden-Sydney 68, Eastern Mennonite 58: Ryan Clements scored 19 points to lead Hampden-Sydney past Eastern Mennonite, 68-58, in Old Dominion Athletic Conference Action on Saturday at Yoder Arena.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals (3-15, 1-8 ODAC), who got a pair of double-double performances. In the setback, EMU’s DJ Hill and Josh Whelan each netted 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Hampden-Sydney improved to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the league.
Virginia Wesleyan 88, Bridgewater 76: Bridgewater College senior Chandler Murray poured in a game-best 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell to visiting Virginia Wesleyan, 88-76, on Saturday at Nininger Hall.
Murray made half of his shots from the field and shot 70 percent from 3-point range, but the Marlins (15-3, 7-2 ODAC) had four scorers in double figures. BC dropped to 6-12 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 79, Lynchburg 73: With a career-best 34-points, Madison Baum led Bridgewater College to a 79-73 Old Dominion Athletic Conference road win at Lynchburg on Saturday for the Eagles’ seventh straight victory.
BC (10-8, 9-2 ODAC) is tied atop the league standings with Emory & Henry and Washington & Lee after Saturday’s results.
Baum got help from Ahlia Moone, who tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.
Lynchburg fell to 8-10 overall and 5-6 in the league.
Washington & Lee 80, Eastern Mennonite 61: Chloe Roach had 25 points, but ultimately Eastern Mennonite fell 80-61 to Washington & Lee on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
The Generals (12-6, 9-2 ODAC) got 24 points and nine rebounds from Erin Hughes as the Royals (2-14, 1-9 ODAC) lost for the fourth straight game.
Men’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, St. Andrew’s 1: In its season-opener on Sunday, Josh White had 11 kills and three digs to lead Eastern Mennonite past St. Andrew’s 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 at Yoder Arena.
The Royals are 1-0.
