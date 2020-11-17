Emory & Henry, a charter member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, officially announced Tuesday it plans to leave the ODAC and join the Division II South Atlantic Conference.
The school’s intention to bolt from the ODAC to Division II was first reported by the Daily News-Record in October. The Wasps are still waiting for formal approval from the NCAA to move up in Division, but that formality would finalize a shift that leaves the ODAC with 14 full-time members, mostly located in Virginia. Locally, both Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite are ODAC members.
"It was not a surprise," EMU athletic director Dave King told the News-Record on Tuesday evening of the news about Emory & Henry. "My assumption is the conference knew about it for six months or so."
The news comes on the same day the ODAC announced its plan to return to competition in the spring semester. The conference will begin men’s and women’s basketball games on Jan. 23 with the rest of the sports beginning later in 2021. The league will play regular-season games plus a conference championship in traditional fall and winter sports. The ODAC then plans to hold full seasons for spring sports.
"We have had this plan to place" for several weeks, King said of the ODAC's intentions for 2021. He added it was just a matter of presidents of ODAC schools signing off on the plan.
Emory & Henry’s application to the NCAA is due by Feb. 1 and the membership committee would vote in mid-July. The Wasps would then begin a three-year provisional period in Division II in August, but would likely compete in the ODAC this spring and next fall.
"We have been fortunate to belong to one of the top Division III conferences in the country with the ODAC as a charter member since 1975, and I think this move to the SAC will continue that high standard as the league is known for great competition on a national level," Anne Crutchfield, Emory & Henry athletic director, said. "I think we will see greater opportunities in our future to compete for national championships."
The most pressing concern amid the Wasps departure from an ODAC perspective is football, where the league currently has nine teams for the 2021 spring season. But affiliate football member Virginia Southern is also departing the conference, leaving the ODAC with seven football members, the minimum for a Division III conference to secure an automatic berth in the NCAA playoffs.
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said the conference planned to enter into a scheduling agreement with the Apprentice School in Newport News, which is not an NCAA member. The Builders would take Virginia Southern’s spot on each ODAC team’s schedule for the fall 2021 and 2022 seasons, but would not otherwise factor into the conference standings.
“I still feel good that we have non-conference football opportunities,” Bankston said. “Newport News Apprentice will still be a non-conference opponent for us, but we agreed to put them into the schedule in a formal way. Where we go from there, we need to have discussions as a league. The Emory & Henry piece has been ongoing since the middle part of the summer until basically a week ago.”
For ODAC coaches, an immediate difference is finding themselves recruiting against an old rival that can suddenly offer athletic scholarships as a Division II program.
“They are transferring the financial aid component of it from the admissions office to the athletic department,” Bridgewater football coach Michael Clark said. “Good for them, but you know it makes it tough on the rest of us. Essentially, you’ve got somebody you are recruiting against that has a big card to play. Where they play it is going to have an impact on the rest of us here in the ODAC.”
The South Atlantic Conference sees its membership increase to 14 with the addition of E&H. That league is concentrated largely in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, but has one other Virginia school, the Wasps’ once and future rival U.Va.-Wise.
"We are very excited to welcome Emory & Henry to the SAC," Patrick Britz, South Atlantic commissioner, said in a press release. "The overall mission and focus of the college aligns perfectly with the SAC and the institution is a great fit geographically, as well. This addition also strengthens and enhances the SAC and allows us to continue our vision to be a premier NCAA Division II conference both regionally and nationally."
Bankston said the ODAC will also continue to evaluate how Emory & Henry’s departure affects sports beyond football.
“We’ll certainly continue to look and address the football situation, but also what their departure does for other sports,” he said. “There were odd numbers in some sports. Basketball is one example. How does this impact all the sports? Any changes or discussions we have related to membership moving forward will involve all the sports as well.”
As for 2021 in the ODAC, King of EMU - which doesn't have football - said a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes prior to the Tuesday news about winter and spring sports' plans.
"There has been a sub-group of athletic directors who have worked really hard to come up with a model we approved several weeks ago," he said. "We know there are going to be no fall (NCAA) championships in 2020. There were questions about when (virus) testing would be available. All (ODAC) schools have agreed to to the minimum of NCAA (virus) testing. The spring schedules we have ... have not been touched. We were able to keep the spring totally intact. We had to condense the basketball schedule a little bit."
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.