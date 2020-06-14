Former Harrisonburg resident and Eastern Mennonite University standout Erik Kratz, who turns 40 on Monday, has appeared in a Major League game two times on his birthday.
He was 0-for-3 with a walk for the Toronto Blue Jays on June 15, 2014, in a 5-2 win at the Baltimore Orioles on his 34th birthday. Kratz was 0-for-3 for the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 15, 2016, in an 11-2 loss to the New York Mets when he turned 36.
Kratz, who also played in the Valley Baseball League for the Harrisonburg Turks, told the News-Record this weekend he hit homers in the minor leagues on Mother's Day and also on his mother's birthday. While not part of the 40-man roster, he is a member of the New York Yankees. Kratz was drafted out of EMU by Toronto in the 29th round in 2002 and played in the minors before breaking into the majors in 2010 with Pittsburgh Pirates.
"I would have much rather had my (MLB) career be from 20 to 30 (years old) than 30 to 40," said Kratz, born on June 15, 1980. "The road that I have taken has made me appreciate every step of the way, for sure."
Kratz played with the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay in 2019 then ended the year at the Triple-A level with the Yankees. The Telford, Pennsylvania native hit .158 in 12 games in spring training before COVID-19 shut down the season.
"For sure, I definitely think there will be" a season in 2020, he said Saturday. But that was before MLB and the players association sent out statements Saturday night that all but blamed the other side for stalled negotiations.
If Kratz appears in an MLB game this season, he would become one of the few catchers in MLB history to play at the age of 40 or later. Catcher Tony Pena was 40 when he played his last game in 1997, with Houston. Former catcher and Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk was 45 when he retired in 1993. Fisk hit a memorable homer in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series for the Boston Red Sox.
But this season - and World Series - may be in doubt.
“We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play after MLB has made three successive proposals that would provide players, Clubs and our fans with an amicable resolution to a very difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said part of the MLB statement late Saturday.
Even though Kratz is not on the 40-man roster for the Yankees, he could play a role at some point on the Major League team as a backup catcher. The chances of a minor-league season seem slim, so Kratz said there could be a taxi squad of sorts for players not on the active roster for a certain game or stretch of games.
