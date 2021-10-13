Ford DeVault scored two goals and added an assist for Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday afternoon in Harrisonburg as the Royals picked up their first victory of the season in dominating fashion, topping Ferrum 4-0 in men’s soccer action.
Cole Ours and Baelin Watson each added goals for Eastern Mennonite (1-12, 1-4 ODAC) and Tony Cortez, Ethan McGee and Bryce Graff all assisted on goals for the Royals. EMU goalkeeper Ahmed Zaatar played all 90 minutes and stopped seven shots.
Pedro Fanseca had a pair of shots on goal to lead the Ferrum (2-10, 1-5) offense while Panthers keeper William Winters made four saves. In other local action on Wednesday:
Men’s College Soccer
Roanoke 2, Bridgewater 0: In Bridgewater, the Maroons (7-3-3, 2-1-2 ODAC) got goals from Nathan Carey and Joe Carmen to pick up an ODAC victory against the Eagles (5-6-1, 1-3-1).
Bridgewater goalie Charles Schweinefuss finished with seven saves for the Eagles.
Women’s College Soccer
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0: In Ferrum, Bridgewater (10-1-2, 3-0-2 ODAC) used three unassisted goals from Lauren Pion, Hanna Randolph and Skyler Daum to cruise past Ferrum (2-9-1, 1-4-0).
Sydney Davis played most of the game in goal for the Eagles, making four stops to pick up her eighth win of the season.
Shenandoah 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Madison Heiber and Elizabeth McGee each had a goal and an assist to lead the way for for the Hornets (8-5-1, 4-0-1 ODAC) in a victory against the homesteading Royals (3-7-1, 1-4-1).
College Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Ashland, Randolph-Macon (11-4, 6-0 ODAC) swept visiting EMU (6-6. 4-1) in a key conference match, 25-18, 25-14. 25-15.
Lizzy Kirkton had 11 kills and Abby Kaufman finished with 16 digs, both team highs for the Royals. Sydney Koch had 12 kills to lead the way for Randolph-Macon.
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 1: In Bridgewater, Abbi Leeper had 14 kills and 18 digs to lead the way for Lynchburg (8-10. 4-4) which picked up an ODAC victory, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-19, over Bridgewater (9-8, 4-3 ODAC).
Jessica Bissmyer had 17 kills and 15 digs for the Eagles.
College Field Hockey
Virginia Wesleyan 4, Eastern Mennonite 3: In Norfolk, Lexie Thomas scored unassisted in the fourth quarter to break a 3-3 tie and lift Virginia Wesleyan (3-7, 1-3 ODAC) to victory against visiting Eastern Mennonite (7-6, 0-3).
The Marlins took a 3-0 lead in the opening period before EMU scored two goals off the stick of Elizabeth Longacre and added another from Brandy Troutman to come all the way back to tie the game in the second half before Virginia Wesleyan managed to get the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.