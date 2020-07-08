The fall sports season at Eastern Mennonite might be almost exclusively in-conference contests, Royals athletic director Dave King told the Daily New-Record on Wednesday.
EMU is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III league with most of its members, including neighboring Bridgewater College, in Virginia. The ODAC recently announced it had pushed the start of competition for the 2020-21 school year back to the week of Sept. 11 as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ODAC set their own standards to begin play Sept. 11,” King said. “I have since canceled all of our non-conference contests.”
The Royals are essentially clearing the slate for the fall and awaiting final schedules from the ODAC across all sports. Once that is set, coaches at EMU may choose to add some non-conference games back into the mix if they fit both the schedule and guidelines set forth by the school and league.
“I know for the soccer schedule already, there really is going to be limited time and space for non-conference contests,” King said. “We may pick up one or two that are close by and also have protocols in place that are similar to what we would end up having."
The Centennial Conference, a Division III league that has members in Maryland and Pennsylvania and often competes against ODAC teams in non-conference games, announced Tuesday it was canceling competition for fall sports.
Bridgewater was scheduled to open the football season at Gettysburg, a Centennial member, on Sept. 5. But the Eagles had already informed Gettysburg it wouldn’t be able to make the trip even before the Centennial made its decision.
Bridgewater has one other non-conference football game scheduled, a home game against The Apprentice School on Sept. 26. Eagles coach Michael Clark said on Wednesday the game was still on.
ROYALS MAKE DEAL WITH UNDER ARMOUR
When EMU athletes return to the field of play the Royals will be outfitted in Under Armour gear.
EMU announced this week a partnership with BSN Sports and Under Armour, the Baltimore-based sports equipment and apparel company. It’s a five-year deal to outfit the school’s athletic programs, which provides the Royals with gear at a lower cost and helps the school solidify its marketing and branding efforts.
“There’s a unifying force in being dressed alike and branding also allows everyone to have pride in the program, showing a unified front,” King said.
BSN, a sporting goods marketing, manufacturing and distribution company, partners with colleges, middle and high schools and recreational leagues to outfit more than 100,000 teams nationwide. BSN provides online “team stores” selling apparel for many athletic departments, including Harrisonburg, Broadway and Turner Ashby High Schools.
The team store concept on the BSN website could make it easier for EMU alumni, parents and fans to shop for branded merchandise.
Under Armour made news in the college sports world last month when it announced intention to terminate a 15-year, $280 million dollar contract with UCLA, citing a lack of marketing benefit from the deal.
Eastern Mennonite’s alliance with Under Armour is different. The equipment manufacturer isn’t paying EMU for the sponsorship, but the Royals can purchase the equipment at a discount and also earn more monetary advantages through achievements in competition and academics.
“There are a couple things that come into play,” King said. “Premier pricing is one of them. Then you have some rebates that are given based on the amount of product you purchase and then there are programs based on success both on the field and in the classroom, based on GPA for teams and awards that are won. Those are some of the incentives we get out of it.”
EAGLES IN EARLY RANKINGS
College Football America released its preseason Division III Top-30 poll and Bridgewater came in ranked No. 28. The Eagles won the ODAC title with a 10-0 regular-season record before falling to Delaware Valley in the NCAA Division III playoffs last year.
Delaware Valley came in No. 10 in the preseason poll while the Eagles are effectively in the Top 25 as three schools from the Centennial Conference (No. 6 Muhlenberg, No. 11 Susquehanna and No. 24 Johns Hopkins) were all ranked ahead of BC but won’t play this season.
“I always say when somebody offers your program a compliment, any time of year, you say thank you and get back to work,” Clark said. “We’ve got a lot of really good players to replace, but we’re looking forward to getting back out there with some good players that we have coming back.”
Bridgewater is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Southern Virginia.
