BUENA VISTA - Eastern Mennonite scored two runs in the top of the sixth to come back and beat host Southern Virginia 5-4 in college softball on Monday in the first of two contests.
Sophomore pitcher Emily Campbell (Broadway) of the Royals had a good day on both sides of the ball: she had two hits and drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher as she allowed four runs on eight hits and improved to 3-3 in the first game.
Sophomore Korenn Paige and freshman Cortney Cochran drove in runs in the sixth inning of the first contest for EMU, which dropped the second game 11-5 despite four hits and three runs driven in for Campbell.
In other local sports Monday:
College Lacrosse
Bridgewater 7, Baldwin Wallace 6: Midfielder Dwyer Neal had three goals as Bridgewater won at home 7-6 over Baldwin Wallace. Neal now has 16 goals in six games this season. The Eagles are 3-3.
College Tennis
Bridgewater 8, Guilford 1: Bridgewater's Whitney Kiser recorded the 99th and 100th wins of her career as Bridgewater beat Guilford 8-1.
JMU Rises To No. 14
On the heels of its fifth straight win, James Madison women’s lacrosse rose to No. 14 in both the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll and the Inside Lacrosse Women’s Division I Media Poll released Monday.
The Dukes (5-1) routed Big Ten opponents Rutgers, 16-5, and Penn State, 16-6, this past week. On Friday, JMU plays at Canisius at 4 p.m.
Jefferson ROW Again
RICHMOND – James Madison women’s basketball freshman Kiki Jefferson was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week by the conference on Monday.
It’s the ninth time this season she’s earned the honor. Only former Delaware star Elena Delle Donne did it more (10 times) in a single season.
BC's Secord Named ODAC's Best
Canon Second of Bridgewater tennis was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week. The sophomore was 3-0 at No. 1 singles while in Florida for the Eagles, who face Roanoke today.
EMU's Alderfer Gains Honor
Isaac Alderfer (Broadway), in his first season of track and field at EMU, claimed a spot on the All-South/Southeast Region team as per the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was fourth in the region in the 800 meters with a school-best time of 1:54.97 last weekend at the South Region Final Qualifier.
Kier At Mason
Redshirt senior Justin Kier (Spotswood), due to injury, ended the regular season playing in just nine games with two starts for George Mason basketball. No. 12 seed Mason plays Wednesday against No. 13 St. Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in Brooklyn. No. 9 seed VCU plays No. 8 UMass on Thursday at noon and No. 2 seed Richmond plays Friday at 6 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
- DN-R Sports Desk
