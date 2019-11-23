Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball had no answer for Katie Garrish.
Junior forward Garrish tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead Southern Virginia to a 73-57 non-conference road win over the Royals at Yoder Arena on Friday in Harrisonburg.
EMU (0-4) had three scorers reach double-digit totals as Chloe Roach tallied 13 points and both Emily McCombs and Jada Jackson had 10. Harrisonburg High School product Constance Komara added nine points and six boards in the loss.
Savannah Christenson, who chipped in with 15 points off the bench, added support for Garrish and the Knights (3-1).
SVU jumped out to a 19-9 first-quarter advantage and never looked back.
EMU is slated to host Apprentice on Saturday at 4 p.m. and then the Royals travel to Lynchburg on Monday at 7 p.m. for the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest of the season.
In other local sports Friday:
SHS Grad Earns All-ODAC Honor
FOREST — Bridgewater College cross country senior English Jackson, a Spotswood graduate, earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first-team honors from the league Friday.
Jackson placed sixth in the ODAC Women’s Cross Country Championship hosted by Roanoke College at Green Hill Park earlier this month, when she finished with a 6K time of 22:26.4. Her BC teammate, Calista Ariel, was also a first-team selection and the ODAC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.