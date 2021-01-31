ROANOKE — Eastern Mennonite University and former Broadway track standout Isaac Alderfer broke an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record for the one-mile run during Saturday’s Roanoke Invitational in Salem.
Alderfer clocked in at 4:11.91, shattering his own personal record as well as marks for the school and the conference. The previous best mile time from an EMU athlete was Tyler Denlinger’s 4:14.68 clip set in 2017 and the previous top ODAC time was 4:12.07 set by Washington & Lee’s Ian McDonald in 2015.
The effort from Alderfer on Saturday also gave him the top time for any Division III athlete across the country this season. The national championships will be run on a 300m oversized track, so Alderfer’s time on Saturday – run on a 200m flat track – has a converted time, which D-III is using for its rankings, of 4:08.47.
He also captured a victory in the 800m run at the event on Saturday, doing so with a clip of 1:57.80.
In other local sports this weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Ferrum 65, Bridgewater 62: Harrisonburg High School alum Kajuan Madden-McAfee knocked down a 3 and a pair of free throws late in the second half to propel Ferrum to a 65-62 Old Dominion Athletic Conference home win over Bridgewater College on Saturday at Swartz Gymnasium.
Madden-McAfee had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who improved 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the ODAC.
BC (2-2, 2-1 ODAC) got a team-high 15 points from freshman Alec Topper, but the Eagles couldn’t quite overcome the 17-point deficit they fell behind by early in the second half.
Women’s Basketball
College of Charleston 65, James Madison 63: A slow start on Sunday derailed James Madison in a 65-63 loss to College of Charleston, forcing the Dukes to settle for a split in their weekend Colonial Athletic Association series against the Cougars at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
JMU struggled offensively in the first quarter, falling behind 15-3 in the opening minutes. The Dukes outscored Charleston in the third and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. The Cougars never trailed after taking a 4-3 lead in the first quarter.
Tyler Collins led Charleston with a game-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in the victory. JMU’s Jamia Hazell scored a team-best 19 points and had four assists.
In Saturday’s game, a 70-56 victory for the Dukes, Hazell was one of five JMU scorers to reach double figures along with Rayne Tucker, Kiki Jefferson, Anne Diouf and Jaylin Carodine.
JMU is 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the CAA. Charleston is 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Boys Basketball
Christ Chapel Academy 72, Eastern Mennonite 71 (OT): In Woodbridge, Trey Gillenwater had 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, but Eastern Mennonite came up short in a 72-71 loss to Christ Chapel Academy in overtime on Saturday.
Adam Hatter added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Flames while Nick Jones had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while also dishing out four assists.
Also chipping in for Eastern Mennonite (5-4) was Davarion Johnson with six points, two rebounds and two assists and Drew Hatter, who finished with four points, three boards and three assists.
Girls Basketball
Carlisle School 54, Eastern Mennonite 33: Halie Mast scored 12 points, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless for the campaign while suffering a 54-33 loss to Carlisle School in Martinsville on Saturday.
Makayla Darcus added 10 points for the Flames (0-3) in the loss while Caroline Young had six and Briana Pennybacker chipped in with four.
