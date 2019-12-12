Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark was on the road back from Fredericksburg on Thursday afternoon, with a recruiting trip squeezed in between stops on the awards banquet circuit.
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the Eagles coach since BC was knocked out of the NCAA Division III playoffs last month, but a resurgent season has become an energizer for the program both on the field and off.
“You like to think you can take some of the momentum of the season and carry it into this phase of the operation,” Clark said. “But this offseason is a big one, because you win with players.”
The Eagles have been flying high after winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and setting a school record with 14 straight victories dating back to 2018.
Clark and his players have racked up multiple honors and All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers is up for another big one this weekend as a finalist for the Lanier Award, given to Virginia’s best Division II or III player.
Not that long ago, the Bridgewater program was in a bit of a lull. A powerhouse around the start of the 21st century, the Eagles went three consecutive seasons without finishing above .500 before going 6-4 in 2018.
But that only set the stage for a perfect regular season in 2019, and Clark is not slowing down as he prepares for his 26th season at BC.
“I’ve been around long enough that I understand history,” Clark said. “It revived a lot of good memories. Not just in me, but former players and people. But I also think that what we were able to do was significant. But for the rising seniors and those of us returning, this needs to be a springboard.
"In this business you’ve got to wake up every morning and want to fight the fight. I hoping the success we had in the football part of it energizes us to go out and win the day because you’ve been reminded of the rewards.”
CONFERENCE SHAKEUP
The ODAC will see a change in its football schedule coming up in 2021 as Southern Virginia University will join the USA South as a full member for the 2021-22 school year.
The Buena Vista school had a tough time finding a permanent conference fit for all its sports, prior to acceptance in the USA South.
Southern Virginia was affiliated with the Capital Athletic Conference in most sports, but played last season as a football-only member of the ODAC. Prior to that, SVU played football in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
“On the inside, we knew the Southern Virginia thing was coming a year ago,” Clark said. “That’s a no-brainer for them. I have to rework the schedule a little bit now in 2021, but that is a long time away.”
Southern Virginia becomes the second football school in Virginia, along with Averett in Danville, to join the USA South. The league also has members in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
“I’m excited that all our sports will be in that conference, which will provide a healthy, competitive environment for all our sports,” SVU football coach Ed Mulitalo told The Roanoke Times.
In other sports, USA South will see an increase in exposure in the southern Shenandoah Valley. Along with the addition of SVU, non-football member Mary Baldwin in Staunton continues to add men’s sports and will field a men’s basketball team for 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the Capital Athletic Conference could be on the brink of extinction if it doesn’t find more members.
With Southern Virginia as the conference’s latest departure, only three schools — Christopher Newport and Mary Washington in Virginia and Salisbury in Maryland — are currently set for affiliation with the conference after next school year.
HOOP CHALLENGE FOR BC, EMU
The Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite men will be challenged in basketball this weekend in the Don Glick Classic at BC. The Eagles will play Wittenberg of Ohio on Saturday at 4 p.m. while EMU will oppose the same school Sunday at 1 p.m.
Wittenberg is ranked third in the nation this week in Division III. Matt Croci, the coach, is a former assistant at Mary Washington.
The Eagles lost earlier this month at Randolph-Macon - ranked No. 8 by d3hoops.com this week. EMU fell earlier this season in Ohio to Marietta, which is No. 9 this week in the nation.
