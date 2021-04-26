Josh Hensley went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI as East Rockingham opened its campaign with an impressive 21-11 victory over Luray in a season-starting slugfest in Bull Run District baseball action at LHS on Monday.
Ryan Williams added three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Eagles while Ben Dinkle had three hits and three RBIs. Will Brown also added a trio of hits and an RBI for East Rock (1-0) while Wyatt Baker had a pair of RBIs.
For the Bulldogs (0-1), Brendan Fitzwater finished with four hits while Dalton Griffith and James Cash had three RBIs apiece.
In other prep sports on Monday:
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0: Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Abby Thompson, Molly Dibb and Crystal Barajas all earned singles wins as East Rockingham stayed unbeaten with a 9-0 win over Clarke County.
Meadows and Fries, Waag and Thompson and Dibb and Barajas all swept the doubles matches as well for ERHS (2-0).
