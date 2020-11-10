As we near the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, the anticipation for several teams around the Commonwealth of Virginia has only solidified with multiple preseason polls and rankings picking in-state programs to win their respective leagues.
In the latest edition of For Basketball Lovers, we head around the state and look closer at a few teams with big goals for the upcoming season…
CAVALIER ATTITUDE
Virginia, still the reigning national champions after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, has officially reached a point shared by the sport’s traditional bluebloods. The names and faces change in Charlottesville, but the expectations remain the same.
The Cavaliers enter this season after losing frontcourt standouts Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key to graduation. Both Diakite and Key were major contributors to the 2019 NCAA title team and among the U.Va.’s top performers last season, yet the Cavs come into 2020-21 even more highly regarded than a year ago, ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and expected to top the preseason ACC polls.
A big reason for that are the players who were waiting in the wings last season. Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, sat out last season, but is a trendy pick to earn ACC Player of the Year honors in his Cavaliers debut.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the floor to play in a game,” Hauser said during Virginia's media day on Monday. “I’m ecstatic. We’ve got to have a good two weeks of practice leading up to those games, but I’m really excited to get back on the floor.”
Redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick is also set to play for the first time and the 6-11 Raleigh, N.C., product is just one player who will help make this one of the biggest Virginia teams in recent memory.
The Cavs had some tough stretches during the middle of the 2019-20 campaign, but were playing about as well as anyone in the ACC when the season came to an abrupt end. Shedrick joins 7-footers Jay Huff and Francisco Caffaro in a U.Va. front court sure to create some huge matchup problems.
“I hope there is some carryover because they were playing good basketball. But you do have a different team,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “But again for the guys who played last year, you know there's obviously that desire and realize they were on a roll and then the season got cut short there's an excitement for that there's excitement for the guys either like Sam and Kadin and those guys who had to sit out for a redshirt year, they'd be excited to play.”
SPIDERS TOP A-10 POLL
For the first time since joining the Atlantic 10 nearly 20 years ago, Richmond will open the season as the conference favorite.
Chris Mooney’s Spiders received 19 of 28 first-place votes in the A-10 preseason poll released Tuesday and UR senior guard Jacob Gilyard was selected to the first-team all-conference squad after averaging nearly 13 points and six assists per game last season.
"I'm pleased that so many close to A-10 basketball think this team has the potential to have a special season," Mooney said. "It's a reflection of the work our players and staff have done over the last few months to build on how we finished in 2019-20. The Atlantic 10 is going to be challenging for any team this season, and our program is committed to doing everything we can when it comes to scheduling and preparation in order to ready ourselves for what we know will be an extremely competitive conference season."
The outlook for Virginia’s other A-10 teams wasn’t as rosy with VCU and George Mason both picked in the bottom half of the league. VCU was picked to finish ninth, one spot ahead of the Patriots.
TICKETING DETAILS
Several programs around Virginia have released some details on attendance for upcoming games this season based on the state’s Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines, which will limit gatherings to 1,000 fans or 50-percent capacity, whichever is fewest.
At James Madison, all tickets inside the new Atlantic Union Bank Center are $20 for men’s games and $12 for women’s and can be purchased in blocks of two, three or four seats. Ticket request forms can be found on the school’s athletic website.
Old Dominion is moving forward with a similar plan to allow 1,000 fans at the Ted Constant Center, but the Monarchs are selling tickets only in blocks of four.
Virginia also announced this week it would cap attendance at 1,000, but precise plans for distributing tickets had not been finalized. At Virginia Tech, the Hokies announced in August they would not sell season tickets, but seats could be purchased for individual games.
