Charles Falden scored on a stick-back at the rim with six seconds remaining to lift James Madison to a 79-78 road victory over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night in Richmond, Ky.
JMU rallied from 10 points down in the second half to improve to 3-0 this season and score an impressive victory against a Colonels team expected to challenge Liberty for the Atlantic Sun title.
“We knew they were going to be fast coming in, we also play fast too,” Falden said in a postgame radio interview. “So we knew how this was going to go. I think we were the tougher team. I think this is kind of the story of our team. We already had adversity coming in. This is one of the toughest teams I ever played with and we came away with a win.”
Falden, a graduate transfer from Winthrop, finished with 10 points and two steals, none bigger than the steal and bucket he came up with in the closing seconds. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 20 points, but seven JMU players contributed eight points or more.
Jannson Williams finished with 21 points to lead five EKU players in double figures.
From the start the contest took on the fast pace each team preferred, but JMU took some time to adjust to the Colonels’ various full-court pressure schemes. Both teams shot 45 percent in the first half, but Eastern Kentucky (3-1) used 14 points off turnovers and an offensive explosion from the Marshall transfer Williams to grab a 47-40 lead at halftime.
Williams hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, and after EKU grabbed an early lead he was able to come up with a bucket almost anytime JMU threatened to regain control in the first half.
But the Dukes were able to hang around, thanks in large part to Vado Morse breaking out. Morse, a third-team All-CAA pick last season, had started slow from the floor in JMU’s first two games. But Morse knocked down three triples of his own in the first half while the rest of the Dukes came up empty from deep in the opening 20 minutes.
JMU quickly got back within a bucket early in the second half, but the Colonels stayed hot from 3-point range and after a deep jumper from Curt Lewis, Eastern Kentucky was back up 61-51 five minutes into the second period.
That pattern continued for the next several minutes. Each time JMU got close, Eastern Kentucky answered with a 3-pointer to regain its cushion.
The Dukes picked up a break when Williams picked up his third and fourth fouls with 10 minutes remaining. After going to the bench for the next four minutes, Williams fouled out just seconds after returning to the game.
Falden came up with a huge steal and hit a layup with 3:44 remaining and then Terrence Edwards followed with a bucket of his own to tie the game at 75-75 heading to crunch time.
Braxton Beverly, the former North Carolina State standout, nailed a 3-pointer to put the Colonels back in front with 1:51 to go then a pair of free throws from Morse got JMU back within a point as the game entered its final minute.
The Dukes came up with a string of defensive stops in the final minute and after the veteran Falden came up huge in the closing seconds, grabbing a steal, then an offensive rebound before hitting the game-winner.
“I said I liked this team a long time ago,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We just beat a really good team. To beat a good team on the road is important. I’m proud of the guys, I really am.”
JMU returns to action Friday at home against George Mason.
