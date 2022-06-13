When Harrisonburg Turks left-hander Mitch Farris’ curveball has life on the mound, he becomes almost unhittable.
Farris, a pitcher from Division II Wingate University, showed his offspeed dominance against the Covington Lumberjacks last week, tossing six innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
The Palm Harbor, Fla., native wasn’t focused on blowing pitches past batters at the plate, instead, he got ahead with his curveball and slider before using a well-located fastball to give a different look in the box.
“I try not to get too worked up on how fast you’re throwing, it’s more about how you're throwing and strikes,” Farris said. “You could throw 70 miles an hour and throw strikes versus 90 and not know where it’s going.”
Farris isn’t a stranger to utilizing his four-pitch arsenal to win games, generating swings and misses from opposing batters. In 19 appearances, including four starts at Wingate, Farris went 7-1 over 53 innings, allowed just 10 earned runs while he recorded 69 strikeouts with a 1.70 ERA.
In his final start of the college season, Farris tossed a complete game, striking out 14 batters on 95 pitches in the Bulldogs’ NCAA Regional win over Young Harris College on May 21.
“He had a great year at college,” Turks head coach Bob Wease said. “He’s quite a ball player. He’s really, really good. He throws strikes and has got a nice curveball. He doesn’t walk many people.”
Farris has made three appearances on the mound this summer with the Turks, holding a 0.00 ERA through 11 innings with 10 strikeouts and six walks — four of which came on Sunday afternoon against the Strasburg Express.
“I definitely use offspeed to my strength,” Farris said. “I know I have to have at least one offspeed pitch going for a strike every outing. I try to have all of them going, but I know sometimes that’s not the reality of it. As long as I’m throwing strikes with a couple pitches, I know I’ll be in a good spot.”
While in the Valley Baseball League this summer, Farris said he wants to work on his consistency, both on the mound and at the plate. A two-way player, Farris is batting .269 with a double, two triples and a pair of RBIs with the Turks.
Being consistent is something that Farris will have a lot of time to perfect, playing almost every day with the Turks, whether that’s on the mound, in the field or as the designated hitter.
“I’ve learned to manage the load,” Farris said. “I just try not to overdo it and minimize the throws you’ve got to make that day [in the field]. In Base running, knowing when to take it easy and knowing when you got to turn it up a little bit.”
Farris is adjusting to the Valley League after playing in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League last summer. He said the crowds are different in Harrisonburg with a fanbase cheering the Turks on rather than just the players’ parents.
As the summer moves on, Farris said he’s looking to get better all-around as a baseball player, but also enjoy his time on the diamond.
“I’m trying to play it for as long as I can,” Farris said. “Some guys like to take summers off and I wouldn’t mind that, but I’ve got a few more years to play baseball, so I’m trying to maximize that.”
