BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. George Austin III;10;East Rockingham;16:00.00;Class 2 State Championships;Nov. 16
2. Aidan Sheahan;12;Spotswood;16:47.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
3. David Beck;11;Harrisonburg;16:47.30;Region 5D Championships;Nov. 7
4. Ethan Duncan;12;Spotswood;16:55.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
5. Jacob Amberg;9;Spotswood;17:17.70;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
6. William Peters;10;Spotswood;17:18.50;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
7. Drew Hollar;11;Spotswood;17:19.60;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
8. Dylan Lam;10;Spotswood;17:19.80;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
9. Hayden Kirwan;11;Harrisonburg;17:23.70;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
10. Tucker McGrath;12;Harrisonburg;17:28.60;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
11. Trevor White;11;Broadway;17:40.10;Albemarle Invitational;Oct. 12
12. Ross Iudica;9;Spotswood;17:42.40;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
13. Jakob Gerlach;9;Eastern Mennonite;17:49.30;VISAA State Championships;Nov. 7
14. Niranjan Aradhey;9;Harrisonburg;18:03.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
15. Michael Hulleman;12;Harrisonburg;18:15.20;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
Girls
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Mary Milby;12;Spotswood;19:35.70;Class 3 State Championships;Nov. 16
2. Kate Kirwan;10;Harrisonburg;20:15.80;VTCA Invitational;Sept. 28
3. Emily Rees;12;Turner Ashby;20:21.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
4. Halie Mast;11;Eastern Mennonite;20:32.79;Augusta Invitational;Sept. 21
5. Rachel Craun;10;Turner Ashby;20:49.00;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 7
6. Jamie Milby;11;Spotswood;21:03.40;Region 3C Championships;Nov. 7
7. Mia Ryan;10;Broadway;21:28.50;Knights Crossing Invitational;Sept. 7
8. Jenna Weaver;11;Eastern Mennonite;21:43.62;BRC/VIC Championships;Oct. 26
9. Jessica Showalter;11;Broadway;21:46.40;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
10. Grace Gardner;9;Spotswood;21:52.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 2
11. Natalie Watts;9;Broadway;21:56.70;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
12. Katelyn Kim;10;Spotswood;22:31.00;Region 3C Championships;Nov. 7
13. Bree Mitchell;11;Broadway;22:31.50;Valley District Championships;Oct. 22
14. Elizabeth McClure;11;Spotswood;22:35.00;Runnin’ with the Wolves Invitational;Oct. 19
15. Kailee Franklin;12;East Rockingham;22:38.60;Class 2 State Championships;Nov. 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.