FAST FIFTEEN
TOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TIMES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Jacob Amberg;11;Spotswood;16:22.10;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
2. George Austin III;12;East Rockingham;16:47.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
2. Russell Kramer;11;Spotswood;16:59.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
4. Ross Iudica;11;Spotswood;17:03.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
5. Jack Haverty;11;Harrisonburg;17:14.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 6
6. Bunte Kite;10;Spotswood;17:19.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 6
7. Christian Souders;10;Turner Ashby;17:34.10;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
8. Jack Parlee;10;Spotswood;17:34.90;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
9. Dylan Lam;12;Spotswood;17:36.00;Town Park Invitational;Oct. 6
10. Liam Wightman;11;Harrisonburg 17:42.10;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
11. Ty Miller;9;Harrisonburg;17:44.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
12. Kasey McClure;11;Spotswood;17:45.70;Valley District Preview;Oct. 12
13. Matthew Rush;10;Harrisonburg;17:53.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
14. Scott Showalter;12;Broadway;17:56.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
15. Patrick Stapleton;12;East Rockingham;17:58.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
GIRLS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Taylor Myers;10;Spotswood;18:47.20;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
2. Taylor Driver;10;Broadway;19:22.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
3. Kate Kirwan;12;Harrisonburg;19:23.90;Knights Crossing XC Invitational;Sept. 11
4. Rachel Craun;12;Turner Ashby;19:34.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
5. Annie Poirot;10;Harrisonburg;19:36.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
6. Sarah Craun;9;Turner Ashby;20:25.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
7. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;9;Turner Ashby;20:49.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
8. Marika Dickel;9;Spotswood;20:52.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
8. Ashland Dickel;9;Spotswood;20:52.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
10. Eleanor Carter;9;Harrisonburg;20:57.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
11. Clare Kirwan;10;Harrisonburg;21:04.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
12. Zoe Deeble;11;Spotswood;21:08.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
13. Katelyn Kim;12;Spotswood;21:28.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
13. Erin Loker;10;Eastern Mennonite;21:28.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
15. Lena Blagg;10;Harrisonburg;21:43.00;City/County Championships;Sept. 21
