FAST FIFTEEN
TOP HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TIMES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
BOYS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Jacob Amberg;11;Spotswood;16:43.53;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
2. Russell Kramer;11;Spotswood;17:08.38;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
3. George Austin III;12;East Rockingham;17:17.70;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
4. Ross Iudica;11;Spotswood;17:31.17;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
5. Jack Parlee;10;Spotswood;17:41.52;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
6. Bunte Kite;10;Spotswood;17:42.56;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
7. Liam Wightman;11;Harrisonburg;18:34.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
8. Ty Miller;9;Harrisonburg;18:36.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
9. Scott Showalter;12;Broadway;19:00.91;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
10. Christian Souders;10;Turner Ashby;19:11.02;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
11. Kasey McClure;11;Spotswood;19:11.62;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
12. Jack Haverty;11;Harrisonburg;19:13.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
13. Niranjan Aradhey;11;Harrisonburg;19:24.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
14. Matthew Rush;10;Harrisonburg;19:30.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
15. CJ Hulleman;10;Harrisonburg;19:36.00 Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
GIRLS
Runner;Grade;School;Time;Meet;Date
1. Taylor Myers;10;Spotswood;19:35.44;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
2. Rachel Craun;12;Turner Ashby;20:21.01;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
3. Taylor Driver;10;Broadway;20:26.19;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
4. Annie Poirot;10;Harrisonburg;21:18.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
5. Ashland Dickel;9;Spotswood;22:22.72;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
6. Marika Dickel;9;Spotswood;22:23.05;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
7. Eleanor Carter;9;Harrisonburg;22:47.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
8. Katelyn Kim;12;Spotswood;22:48.07;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
9. Josephine Brumfield;12;Turner Ashby;23:20.18;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
10. Anna Dabaghyan;11;Spotswood;23:22.25;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
11. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;9;Turner Ashby;23:27.31;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
12. Mia Flory;10;Turner Ashby;23:34.68;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
13. Lena Blagg;10;Harrisonburg;23:46.00;Great Meadow Invitational;Aug. 28
14. Olivia Simpkins;12;East Rockingham;24:28.53;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
15. Eliana Teshome;11;Turner Ashby;24:32.67;Central High School Invitational;Aug. 28
NOTE: The race distance for the Central High School Invitational was 3.0 miles and all times have been converted to the 5K distance using the conversion calculator from MileStat.com’s website.
