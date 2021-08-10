College Football

FCS

Stats Perform FCS

Preseason Top 25

Released Monday

1. Sam Houston (39), 1,228

2. James Madison (8), 1,180

3. South Dakota State (3), 1,156

4. North Dakota State, 1,116

5. Delaware, 1,017

6. Weber State, 927

7. Southern Illinois, 888

8. North Dakota, 886

9. Montana, 778

10. Jacksonville State, 744

11. Eastern Washington, 659

12. Montana State, 654

13. Monmouth, 618

14. Central Arkansas, 561

15. Southeastern Louisiana, 559

16. Villanova, 440

17. VMI, 379

18. Chattanooga, 295

19. Kennesaw State, 255

20. Austin Peay, 227

21. Northern Iowa, 219

22. Nicholls, 173

23. UC Davis, 172

24. Missouri State, 168

25. North Carolina A&T, 159

Others receiving votes: Murray State (157), Richmond (113), East Tennessee State (99), Sacramento State (57), Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), New Hampshire (42), Alcorn State (35), Holy Cross (22), Samford (20), UIW (19), Sacred Heart (17), Albany (14), Illinois State (10), Rhode Island (10), South Carolina State (10), Stephen F. Austin (10), Duquesne (4), Southeast Missouri (3).

