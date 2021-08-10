College Football
FCS
Stats Perform FCS
Preseason Top 25
Released Monday
1. Sam Houston (39), 1,228
2. James Madison (8), 1,180
3. South Dakota State (3), 1,156
4. North Dakota State, 1,116
5. Delaware, 1,017
6. Weber State, 927
7. Southern Illinois, 888
8. North Dakota, 886
9. Montana, 778
10. Jacksonville State, 744
11. Eastern Washington, 659
12. Montana State, 654
13. Monmouth, 618
14. Central Arkansas, 561
15. Southeastern Louisiana, 559
16. Villanova, 440
17. VMI, 379
18. Chattanooga, 295
19. Kennesaw State, 255
20. Austin Peay, 227
21. Northern Iowa, 219
22. Nicholls, 173
23. UC Davis, 172
24. Missouri State, 168
25. North Carolina A&T, 159
Others receiving votes: Murray State (157), Richmond (113), East Tennessee State (99), Sacramento State (57), Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), New Hampshire (42), Alcorn State (35), Holy Cross (22), Samford (20), UIW (19), Sacred Heart (17), Albany (14), Illinois State (10), Rhode Island (10), South Carolina State (10), Stephen F. Austin (10), Duquesne (4), Southeast Missouri (3).
