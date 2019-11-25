FCS Postseason

First Round

Saturday

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), noon

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), 1 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Second Round

Dec. 7

North Dakota/Nicholls State winner at No. 1 North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Illinois State/Southeast Missouri State winner at No. 8 Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Central Connectiuct State/Albany winner at No. 5 Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Furman/Austin Peay winner at No. 4 Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Kennesaw State/Wofford winner at No. 3 Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova/Southeastern Louisiana winner at No. 6 Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

San Diego/Northern Iowa winner at No. 7 South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Holy Cross/Monmouth winner at No. 2 James Madison, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 13 or Dec. 14

TBA

Semifinals

Dec. 21

TBA

National Championship Game

Jan. 11

at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

TBA, noon

Contact Greg Madia at 540-574-6296 or gmadia@dnronline.com

Follow Greg on Twitter: @Madia_DNRSports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.