FCS Postseason
First Round
Saturday
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), noon
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), 1 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-4), 4 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.
Second Round
Dec. 7
North Dakota/Nicholls State winner at No. 1 North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Illinois State/Southeast Missouri State winner at No. 8 Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Central Connectiuct State/Albany winner at No. 5 Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Furman/Austin Peay winner at No. 4 Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
Kennesaw State/Wofford winner at No. 3 Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Villanova/Southeastern Louisiana winner at No. 6 Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
San Diego/Northern Iowa winner at No. 7 South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Holy Cross/Monmouth winner at No. 2 James Madison, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 13 or Dec. 14
TBA
Semifinals
Dec. 21
TBA
National Championship Game
Jan. 11
at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
TBA, noon
