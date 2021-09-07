Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Sept. 6

Rank, Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (32), 1,212

2. South Dakota State (11), 1,185

3. James Madison (2), 1,150

4. Montana (5), 1,087

5. North Dakota State, 1,050

6. Delaware, 965

7. Eastern Washington, 880

8. Southern Illinois, 873

9. North Dakota, 858

10. Weber State, 764

11. Montana State, 598

12. Villanova, 585

13. Southeastern Louisiana, 584

14. UC Davis, 576

15. East Tennessee State, 442

16. Jacksonville State, 427

17. Austin Peay, 417

18. VMI, 415

19. Central Arkansas, 407

20. Monmouth, 290

21. Northern Iowa, 287

22. Kennesaw State, 208

23. Missouri State, 187

24. Holy Cross, 160

25. Richmond, 135

Others receiving votes: Murray State, Chattanooga, Nicholls, Sacramento State, Samford, New Hampshire, Alabama A&M, Furman, Sacred Heart, Jackson State, Illinois State, Rhode Island, Stephen F. Austin, North Carolina Central.

