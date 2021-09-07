Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Sept. 6
Rank, Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (32), 1,212
2. South Dakota State (11), 1,185
3. James Madison (2), 1,150
4. Montana (5), 1,087
5. North Dakota State, 1,050
6. Delaware, 965
7. Eastern Washington, 880
8. Southern Illinois, 873
9. North Dakota, 858
10. Weber State, 764
11. Montana State, 598
12. Villanova, 585
13. Southeastern Louisiana, 584
14. UC Davis, 576
15. East Tennessee State, 442
16. Jacksonville State, 427
17. Austin Peay, 417
18. VMI, 415
19. Central Arkansas, 407
20. Monmouth, 290
21. Northern Iowa, 287
22. Kennesaw State, 208
23. Missouri State, 187
24. Holy Cross, 160
25. Richmond, 135
Others receiving votes: Murray State, Chattanooga, Nicholls, Sacramento State, Samford, New Hampshire, Alabama A&M, Furman, Sacred Heart, Jackson State, Illinois State, Rhode Island, Stephen F. Austin, North Carolina Central.
