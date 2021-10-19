Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Oct. 18

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (35), 1,223

2. Eastern Washington (14), 1,178

3. North Dakota State (1), 1,169

4. Southern Illinois, 1,097

5. Villanova, 1,022

6. South Dakota State, 980

7. James Madison, 951

8. Montana State, 919

9. Southeastern Louisiana, 842

10. UC Davis, 750

11. Montana, 694

12. Kennesaw State, 658

13. UT Martin, 583

14. East Tennessee State, 556

15. South Dakota, 521

16. Incarnate Word, 518

17. Missouri State, 486

18. Rhode Island, 405

19. Sacramento State, 251

20. Northern Iowa, 190

21. VMI, 173

22. Princeton, 166

23. Delaware, 152

24. Jackson State, 148

25. Dartmouth, 120

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville State, Harvard, Eastern Kentucky, Weber State, Duquesne, North Dakota, Prairie View A&M, Youngstown State, Chattanooga, William & Mary, Stephen F. Austin, Mercer.

