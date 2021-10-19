Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Oct. 18
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (35), 1,223
2. Eastern Washington (14), 1,178
3. North Dakota State (1), 1,169
4. Southern Illinois, 1,097
5. Villanova, 1,022
6. South Dakota State, 980
7. James Madison, 951
8. Montana State, 919
9. Southeastern Louisiana, 842
10. UC Davis, 750
11. Montana, 694
12. Kennesaw State, 658
13. UT Martin, 583
14. East Tennessee State, 556
15. South Dakota, 521
16. Incarnate Word, 518
17. Missouri State, 486
18. Rhode Island, 405
19. Sacramento State, 251
20. Northern Iowa, 190
21. VMI, 173
22. Princeton, 166
23. Delaware, 152
24. Jackson State, 148
25. Dartmouth, 120
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville State, Harvard, Eastern Kentucky, Weber State, Duquesne, North Dakota, Prairie View A&M, Youngstown State, Chattanooga, William & Mary, Stephen F. Austin, Mercer.
