Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Sept. 13
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (33), 1,214
2. South Dakota State (9), 1,190
3. James Madison (5), 1,158
4. Montana (3), 1,110
5. North Dakota State, 1,066
6. Delaware, 949
7. Eastern Washington, 889
8. Southern Illinois, 814
9. Weber State, 771
10. Jacksonville State, 751
11. North Dakota, 710
12. Villanova, 674
13. Montana State, 664
14. UC Davis, 661
15. Southeastern Louisiana, 511
16. East Tennessee State, 497
17. Missouri State, 377
18. Northern Iowa, 364
19. Austin Peay, 336
20. Monmouth, 297
21. Richmond, 261
22. VMI, 146
23. New Hampshire, 127
24. Kennesaw State, 121
25. Central Arkansas, 105
Others receiving votes: Furman, Chattanooga, Rhode Island, Murray State, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Duquesne, Nichols, Stephen F. Austin, Samford, Merrimack, Sacramento State, Holy Cross.
