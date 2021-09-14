Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Sept. 13

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (33), 1,214

2. South Dakota State (9), 1,190

3. James Madison (5), 1,158

4. Montana (3), 1,110

5. North Dakota State, 1,066

6. Delaware, 949

7. Eastern Washington, 889

8. Southern Illinois, 814

9. Weber State, 771

10. Jacksonville State, 751

11. North Dakota, 710

12. Villanova, 674

13. Montana State, 664

14. UC Davis, 661

15. Southeastern Louisiana, 511

16. East Tennessee State, 497

17. Missouri State, 377

18. Northern Iowa, 364

19. Austin Peay, 336

20. Monmouth, 297

21. Richmond, 261

22. VMI, 146

23. New Hampshire, 127

24. Kennesaw State, 121

25. Central Arkansas, 105

Others receiving votes: Furman, Chattanooga, Rhode Island, Murray State, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Duquesne, Nichols, Stephen F. Austin, Samford, Merrimack, Sacramento State, Holy Cross.

