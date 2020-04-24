Justin Kier was a relatively unheralded recruit coming out of Spotswood High School in 2016, earning a bit of attention from mid-major programs before jumping on an offer from George Mason.
His second-time through the recruiting process, Kier is one of the most prized targets in the nation.
Kier spent four years at Mason, earning All-Atlantic 10 honors as a junior, but playing in just nine games with a stress fracture in his foot the past season. The NCAA granted the Grottoes native a medical redshirt season. Kier then entered the transfer portal as a graduate student with one season left to play and immediate eligibility.
“This was a hard one, but just wanted to say thank you to George Mason and a bigger thank you to (Mason men’s basketball) for believing in a scrawny kid from Grottoes,” Kier posted to his Twitter account this week. “My four years with you guys were so special to me and the city of Fairfax will always have a place in my heart.”
Attempts by the Daily News-Record to reach Kier were unsuccessful, but he’s had plenty of other people vying for his time — high-major college basketball coaches in particular.
The 6-4 guard averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior, numbers that sparked plenty of interest when his name hit the transfer portal. He told ESPN on Thursday he planned to make a decision on Sunday, choosing between N.C. State (ACC), Georgia (SEC), and Minnesota of the Big Ten.
After initially hearing from dozens of schools, Kier previously narrowed his choices to seven, including Georgetown. Michigan, Arkansas, and Iowa State were also on the list.
One thing that has certainly stood out to those who have watched Kier play over the years is the steady improvement from young high schooler to a player looking at a potential professional career.
“From a talent standpoint, he’s the only Division I player I have coached,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “His ability stood out at an early age, but what makes him special is just a genuine love of basketball. There’s no place he would rather be than in a gym. He’s just a kid who loves seeing how good he can be. That’s the reason he’s improved so much.”
Edwards said that following Kier’s breakout junior season his coaches began to hear from agents and scouts about his pro possibilities. The 2019-20 season was a setback in that regard with the injury, but now he has an opportunity to re-establish himself, which could mean a dream come true.
“He was really trending up with NBA and professional opportunities after his junior season,” Edwards said. “I was blown away. When he injured his foot that really affected his stock. A chance to get healthy and to perform in front of all those folks again to improve his stock, I think that is priceless.”
Mason coach Dave Paulsen told the News-Record in 2017: "He is a guy that makes other guys better. He is one of those essential glue guys."
Coming out of high school he picked George Mason over Radford, Coastal Carolina, and UNC-Greensboro. "I wanted to compete at the highest level," he told the News-Record in 2017 after a Mason game at George Washington in Atlantic 10 Conference action.
Now he may be moving up another level.
Kier is on the verge of joining Grottoes and Virginia Tech product Dell Curry, who had a long NBA career, at a major-college basketball program.
"I grew up just down the street from Dell's mother," Kier told a reporter in 2018. "I met his sister at Kohl's in Harrisonburg when I was in high school and I got a picture with her."
Sports Editor David Driver contributed to this report.
