James Madison won’t lack for experience during Mark Byington’s first season as the Dukes head coach.
JMU brings back five players from last season, including senior guard Matt Lewis who is on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. The Dukes also added five Division I transfers, at least four of whom are eligible to play in 2020-21.
In total, the players on JMU’s roster have started 218 Division I games. None of those come from perhaps the highest-profile transfers into the program, former Cincinnati swingman and one-time JUCO All-American Rashawn Fredericks and ex-San Diego State power forward Joel Mensah, who combined to play in more than 70 games for teams that finished ranked in the AP Top 25.
Even so, the three players on the Dukes roster who have yet to suit up for a college game have been catching the eye of the new JMU coaching staff. Through more than a month of offseason workouts, freshmen Terrence Edwards, Justin Amadi and Terell Strickland have earned praise from Byington.
The former Georgia Southern coach singled out Edwards, a 6-6 swingman from the Atlanta area, earlier in the summer. He’s since said Strickland, son of longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland, and the high-flying 6-7 forward Amadi have made impressive strides.
“We talked about Terrence before, but the other two freshmen are really making rapid improvements,” Byington said. “Terell Strickland and Justin Amadi, those two have really, really improved lately. You kind of expect that with the freshmen. They get here and things are going too fast for them, but to kind of watch them in the process, they are really tough and have been coachable and are getting better and better.”
Byington said plenty of players on the team, young and older alike, have been getting used to working together and with the new coaching staff.
“There were a number of guys who just didn’t understand the value of going hard and the pace of their reps,” Byington said. “Now they are understanding why and they are seeing the improvement. We’re just trying to keep going forward. I like these guys and we are still trying to see they do things together, what they are good at and what they may struggle with.”
EVERYBODY IN?
Wednesday morning college basketball fans and pundits around the country and across social media had plenty to talk about as reports trickled out about ACC coaches pushing for an “all-inclusive” NCAA Tournament.
The field for the tournament has been set at 68 teams since 2011, but if the ACC coaches, reportedly spearheaded by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, get their way all 346 Division I teams eligible for the postseason could participate in March Madness in 2021 after the NCAA Tourney was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak last March.
JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne isn’t opposed to the idea, but thinks it is a long shot.
“I think it’s a noble thought and the fact that it was signed by Coach K will give it a certain high volume of credence to be considered,” Bourne said. “But from my standpoint I just don’t know how you make that work logistically. Do you do 80 pods of four (teams)? How do you pull it off and make it work. I agree we all need to think outside of the box with regards to how we can make our seasons happen, but I think something of that breadth is going to be a real challenge.”
The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to meet on Sept. 16, during which time it plans to vote on a proposed start date for the season. As of now, Division I teams can begin their 2020-21 seasons on Nov. 10, but other plans to start on Nov. 25 or later are also under consideration.
Byington said right now coaches around the country are discussing amongst themselves several potential changes to the season, but a lot more should be clear once the Division I Council meets.
“So much that we hear is rumors,” Byington said. “We don’t know anything definitive right now. September 16 is going to be a big date. I don’t think there are too many things that can be decided past that until we know.”
