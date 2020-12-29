It’s pretty easy to figure out the expectation hasn’t changed for Eastern Mennonite boys basketball.
Make no mistake about it. The Flames know the tall task they have in replacing seniors Aviwe Mahlong and Chance Church from a year ago. In fact, they faced an eerily similar challenge in filling the void left by Zach Hatter a year prior.
Despite all of that, the team that has now gone to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship games has one familar goal in mind for the 2020-21 season — do it again.
“The truth of the matter is that it’s their team, it’s their expectation,” said Eastern Mennonite third-year coach Chad Seibert. “I need them to know that I believe in them to do it, too. I don’t have any qualms with setting the bar high. I preach to them that pressure is a privilege. … We have to climb the mountain first and I feel like that’s what we’ve been doing the past two years. Once you climb the mountain, you kind of are the mountain once you’re at the top. We didn’t sneak up on anybody last year. We got their best shot. It’s a privilege when you go in places and if a team beats you, it kind of makes their season. You have to embrace that because otherwise, the pressure becomes too much.”
Around the halls of EMHS on the west side of Harrisonburg, pressure is normal for members of a program that has compiled a 44-17 record over the last two seasons and won the first Virginia Independent Conference title since 1994.
In fact, for guys like forward Nick Jones and guard Sean Cardoza — a pair of seniors that transferred to the school for academic reasons prior to the 2019-20 campaign — the winning culture the Flames have built is simply different.
“The whole culture is different,” Cardoza said. “It’s not just about winning games. It’s winning shooting drills, winning free throws, sprints. Every little thing matters. You’re expected to give your all in every aspect of the game.”
Since Seibert took over coaching duties for previous longtime coach Dave Bechler in 2018-19, he has made it a priority to build a winning culture at Eastern Mennonite that allows athletes to find success on and off the court.
The coaches and players at Eastern Mennonite have embraced the idea of becoming a tight-knit “family” off the court and it is displayed by their smooth, seamless ability to play together with various personalities during the season.
“It definitely does [help] because we all know each other so well that we want to play with each other,” guard Adam Hatter said. “We want to share the ball with each other because we like that guy you’re standing next to on the court.”
The loss of Mahlong, a lengthy forward from South Africa that is now playing at Millersville University, and Church is one that the Flames aren’t taking lightly. Combined with the setbacks COVID-19 has provided over the past nine months, members of the Eastern Mennonite program have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach this season.
“It was a really difficult task anyway, but COVID has made it — not impossible — really challenging,” Seibert said. “You’re only as good as your seniors. Every team I’ve ever coached and every coach that I’ve talked to agrees that that’s what it really boils down to. This group of seniors has to navigate things that no group of seniors in the history of our country have had to navigate. The fact that we didn’t get summer, didn’t get team camp and that time together, guys sitting in the student section at volleyball games, don’t get team meals — it’s made it even more difficult. Kind of like I’ve had to find new ways to coach and teach, the seniors have to find new ways to lead.”
The senior class consists of Jones, Cardoza, Will Hess and Gage Anderson. EMHS also has several experienced veterans in guards Hatter and Trey Gillenwater along with Drew Hatter, Ben Bellamy and Davarion Johnson.
“You don’t realize how much those guys did until they left,” Cardoza said of Mahlong and Church. “They did so much. It’s a huge gap to fill. We talk a lot about what we can do to push everybody like they did, but there’s only one of those guys. There’s something different about the energy they bring. We try to do our best to fill those shoes, though.”
With the expectation of serving as leaders off the court now on their shoulders along with an increased load on it, the Eastern Mennonite veterans said they’ve seen an increased interest as the season opener on Jan. 5 approaches.
“We’re really excited,” Gillenwater said. “It’s nice to finally know that we’re going to be able to do something and not just come to open gyms and not be able to scrimmage or anything like that. It’s nice to have something to look forward to. … It’s been a lot better. With some guys, you can try to bring it every day when you’re just doing drills but it’s so much harder than actually competing. It’s just easier now to bring it every day and be competitive.”
Jones added: “As a team, I feel like we’re really pumped and we’re ready to go out there and play. We’ve been waiting for an answer for four or five months now, so being able to have this is crazy to think about. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. We need it.”
When the Flames open their season on Jan. 5 against Seton Schools at Christendom College in Front Royal, there’s no doubt things will look different as they are forced to wear masks and stay socially distanced along the sidelines.
But if there’s one thing that has stayed the same throughout the chaos in recent months, it’s the expectation.
Because no matter what challenges Eastern Mennonite faces, the goal continues to remain consistent.
“I mean, pretty much every year, it’s about that state championship,” Adam Hatter said. “We haven’t been able to get it and it motivates us even more the next year.”
