Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The ninth installment is a look at the 1984 Broadway High football team - one of the most memorable in school history.
Even during the summer of 1984, Steve Shifflett had a feeling Broadway High School might be in for a special football season. It turned out to be one of the best in school history.
Shifflett had been thrust into the role of starting quarterback as a freshman the previous fall, and to nearly everyone’s surprise guided the Gobblers to seven victories. Most of the team was back for ‘84 and they began practice thinking a Valley District title was within reach.
“That was a great team,” said Shifflett, who lives in Broadway. “We had a lot of great teammates and I just happened to be lucky enough to be the quarterback of some good teams. With that ‘84 team, we had great coaches and we clicked offensively and defensively. Everybody knew what they had to do to get it done and it happened to be one of those times when everything went our way.”
By the time the calendar flipped to October, the bleachers were routinely packed and everyone around Broadway was thinking even bigger. The Gobblers won their first four games by a combined score of 137-6.
The defense dominated throughout the season while running backs Chuck Boller and Forrest Hensley helped the Gobblers simply wear the opposition down when BHS had the ball.
Broadway was hardly challenged until the seventh game of the season when it held off Spotswood for a 7-0 victory on homecoming. That set up a meeting with rival Harrisonburg, a game that saw the Gobblers trail for the first time all season.
But after going into halftime with a narrow 14-7 lead, Broadway ran away from the Blue Streaks on the way to a 35-14 victory.
Brian Wenger, who was a standout receiver as a junior in 1984, credited coach Pete Ritchie with providing the team with the mentality to withstand the challenges when they came. Ritchie himself had been a standout athlete at Broadway and Bridgewater College, where he was an All-American in both football and track.
But as a coach, it was his quiet confidence that rubbed off on his players.
“Pete Ritchie was our leader,” said Wenger, a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina who works at Guilford College as a facilities manager. “He was not somebody who said a whole lot, but even at the beginning of the year when we were doing some scrimmages and things we sensed what he thought of our talent and that we had an opportunity. He instilled in us that if we worked hard each day and didn’t worried too much about what was down the road good things could possibly happen.” Ritchie died in 2017.
After a blowout victory at Western Albemarle, the Gobblers were prepared for what would become the de facto Valley District title game against a Waynesboro team that had lost just once.
The Virginia High School League expanded its playoff format two years later, but in 1984 Broadway’s only path to the state tournament was a district championship.
The Gobblers withstood a tough test from Waynesboro, eventually holding on for a 29-19 victory to finish the regular season 10-0. It was the first time in 16 years Broadway had gone unbeaten.
“I think we just knew going in that we were one of the favorites,” Shifflett said. “Building off that ‘83 season when the players came back, we went to work. We knew that if we executed on both sides of the ball anything was possible.”
Broadway was defeated by James Monroe out of Fredericksburg in the first round of the playoffs, but the undefeated regular season was one talked about around Rockingham County for years to come. Shifflett and Wenger each were later named to the Broadway High School Hall of Fame, but decades later were still eager to share the glory.
“Those are things I remember,” Wenger said. “How jubilant the fans were and how everyone got to enjoy the wins as the season went along. It is fun to win. It’s fun to be successful, but it is also fun to see the hard work and effort of so many people come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.