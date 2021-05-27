BRIDGEWATER — It was a sight that even Kaitlyn Fletcher was surprised by.
When the Spotswood senior pitcher struck out Turner Ashby’s Lily Moyers to secure a 5-4 win in Valley District softball action in Bridgewater on Thursday, tears immediately began to flow down her face as her teammates celebrated.
“That was the biggest strikeout I’ve had this season,” Fletcher said. “When I threw that last pitch and [Moyers] missed it, I immediately broke into tears. I don’t get emotional at games but tonight, the tears came out.”
For the Trailblazers, the victory over the Knights meant a little more after blowing a four-run lead in their first loss this season. Throw in the fact that it put the two teams in a tie atop the Valley District standings and it’s clear why.
“It was a huge win for us because we just beat a team that has had great talent over the past several years,” Spotswood senior second baseman Emerson Adkins said. “To finally come out and beat them was just a huge confidence booster.”
It was Spotswood’s first win over Turner Ashby since 2010, when current Trailblazers coach Brooke Hensley was in her senior year playing at the school.
“It’s huge,” Hensley said. “I kept reminding the kids in practice that I can’t even remember the last time we won a district championship. It was before my time. ... TA is the dominant team around here, but the kids have been motivated since that first game. They came out swinging and they wanted to make a statement.”
Spotswood certainly came out sharp, using an RBI single from freshman Taelor Ware to get started and that was followed by a bases-loaded walk to CiCi Rodriguez.
In the ensuing at-bat, Kailee Good ripped a three-run double to clear the bases and give the Trailblazers a commanding lead after just one-half inning of play.
“This was our biggest game of the season,” Fletcher said. “We haven’t beat them in years. Now, we can finally feel confident whenever we hear TA’s name.”
The Knights slowly chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the fourth and fifth inning before getting two more in the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Then, in the seventh, after Fletcher struck the first two TA batters, Sydney Lyons and Taylor Adams both singled to put runners on the corners.
That’s when Fletcher took a deep breath, stepped back into the circle and delivered a fastball past Moyers for the final out of the evening for Spotswood.
“She’s a great senior leader,” Hensley said. “She admitted she was getting tired there toward the end and that TA was putting the bat on the ball a little bit, but I told her, ‘You just have to dig deep and show them what you’re made of. She came through with several huge strikeouts throughout the entire night.”
Fletcher gave up four runs — only two of which were earned — on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven. She also was 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.
“[Fletcher] pitching was clutch tonight,” Adkins said. “Some pitches didn’t go her way, but she kept battling back and ended strong. I’m so proud of her.”
Adkins was 2-for-4 for the Trailblazers (8-2, 7-1 Valley) while Ware was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Good had a double and three RBIs. Brooke Morris had a double.
For the Knights (7-2, 6-1 Valley), Adams was 2-for-4 with a solo home run Lily Moyers and Gracie Moyers had two hits and Mackenzie Crawford had an RBI.
“They’ve always been a challenge for us,” Fletcher said of the Knights. “The fact that we beat them tonight means the world.”
