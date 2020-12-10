Host Virginia Tech and Virginia will meet on Saturday night in college football.
The schools first met in 1895 and have played each other 101 times. The Hokies lead the series 58-38-5 with an edge of 23-4-3 in conference matches.
The last time the game was not held in Charlottesville or Blacksburg? That would be in Roanoke in 1963. Here is a look at the last 10 meetings:
Nov. 29, 2019, Charlottesville
The Cavaliers ended The Streak, winning at home 39-30 in a shootout.
Bryce Perkins of Virginia threw for 311 yards and ran for 164 more. Virginia Tech had won the previous 15 meetings.
“The thing I keep remembering was them storming the field. I was in the end zone when they did. I had to walk all the way through the crowd to get to our locker room. So, that kind of lives with me,” Hokies’ tight end James Mitchell told reporters this week of that loss.
Mitchell is from Big Stone Gap – the same hometown as Tech coaching legend Frank Beamer.
Nov. 23, 2018, Blacksburg
On a chilly Friday night, the day after Thanksgiving, one of the most exciting endings in the recent history of the rivalry occured as the Hokies won 34-31 in overtime.
UVa appeared to have the game won, but Tech scored late in regulation to force overtime. A sack in overtime by the Hokies and fumble by quarterback Perkins ended the last drive for Virginia, and set off a wild celebration at Lane Stadium.
Nov. 24, 2017, Charlottesville
The No. 24 Hokies won this one 10-0 with a field goal in the second quarter and a touchdown pass from Josh Jackson to Chris Cunningham in the third quarter.
That was the lowest number of points scored in the series since 1971, when Virginia Tech won 6-0.
Nov. 26, 2016, Blacksburg
The Hokies rolled 52-10 for the win. That matched the number of points Virginia Tech scored in a 52-14 win over Virginia in 2005. It was the first game in the series for Justin Fuente, the Virginia Tech coach who was named Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2016.
It was also the first game in the series for Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who had been at BYU.
Jerod Evans threw for 253 yards and two scores for the Hokies and Sam Rogers ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Nov. 28, 2015, Charlottesville
For the fourth year in a row, another close game happened as the Hokies won 23-20 as Chuck Clark had 12 tackles and one interception for the visitors.
Michael Brewer, the Virginia Tech quarterback, completed 15-of-29 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the last game in the series for Beamer, the former Tech coach. It was also the last game in the series for then-Virginia coach Mike London, the former Richmond mentor who now has the same job at William & Mary.
Nov. 28, 2014, Blacksburg
Virginia Tech won 24-20 as Brewer threw to Bucky Hodges for a touchdown with 1:48 left in the game for the win.
Nov. 30, 2013, Charlottesville
The Hokies prevailed 16-6 with the lunch pail defense as future NFL player Kendall Fuller had eight tackles and an interception for Virginia Tech.
Nov. 24, 2012, Blacksburg
Virginia Tech, at home, won 17-14 with a field goal at the buzzer by Cody Journell from 29 yards out. Detrick Bonner had 10 tackles for the Hokies.
Nov. 26, 2011, Charlottesville
The No. 4 Hokies cruised on the road, winning 38-10 as David Wilson ran for 153 yards.
Nov. 27, 2010, Blacksburg
No. 14-ranked Virginia Tech won 37-7 as future NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 13-of-23 passes with one touchdown. Wilson ran for 83 yards and caught passes for 65 more yards for the Hokies. Kyle Fuller had 10 tackles for the hosts.
Source: footballreference.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.