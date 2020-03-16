Turner Ashby High, in the early 1970s, began playing its home baseball games behind John Wayland after years at the old high school in Dayton.
At the time there was no fence at John Wayland, which meant opposing outfielders seemed to disappear near the hill that leads down to the school when right-handed slugger Alan Knicely stepped into the batter’s box. He certainly was not a welcome sight for opposing pitchers.
“By golly, he could hit,” recalled Ray Heatwole, the former TA head coach and a member of the Virginia School High School League Hall of Fame. “He was very talented. He was big and he was strong.”
“He was a man among boys,” said former TA teammate Mike Bocock, a longtime coach in the Valley Baseball League.
The barrel-chested Knicely hit his way from the playing fields of Bridgewater to the Major Leagues. It was a career that began in The Show when he was called up from Double-A to the Houston Astros late in the 1979 season.
He was the first graduate of TA to make the majors.
“When I got called up to the major leagues, that was a big shock,” Knicely recalled of a time when players normally had to reach Triple-A before being promoted to the majors. “I was having a heck of a season at Double-A. That was the year they took me from being a pitcher to being a catcher.”
Now 64, Knicely lives with his wife, the former Patty Wimer, and Brad, 43, one of their three adult sons, in McGaheysville. There is plenty to do on the homefront as Patty had knee replacement surgery last month.
“I am pretty much here around the house,” Knicely said in an interview with the Daily News-Record last week. “I am a die-hard deer hunter. I hunt some in Maryland and West Virginia since the deer population” has thinned in Virginia.
The couple’s two other sons both played baseball at Spotswood: former Longwood University standout Jeremy, 39, who had one year in the minors in 2003, lives in Richmond and Darin, 36, is in Texas with his family. Both of them have two children.
The No. 11 jersey of their father — now the grandfather of four — hangs on a wall near the gymnasium at the “new” TA in Bridgewater, though perhaps an entire generation of students don’t realize the impact he had on one of the top prep baseball programs in Virginia.
Part Of Baseball Tradition
Knicely, one of seven brothers or stepbrothers to play baseball at TA, grew up in Bridgewater with Bocock and some his brothers; they would ride bikes together to Little League games.
“We would play pickup games between Bridgewater and Dayton,” Knicely said.
Bocock said Knicely, then an eighth-grader, hit a 400-foot home run in an American Legion road game.
Bocock’s nephew, Brian, became the second TA product to make the majors when he broke in with the San Francisco Giants in 2008.
A four-year varsity player at TA, Knicely led the Knights to a state title in 1974 as a senior in the clinching game at old Memorial Stadium in Harrisonburg. His ground-rule double in the last of the seventh drove in the winning runs in the comeback victory over Glenvar High of Salem.
Knicely was drafted in the third round that June as a pitcher by the Houston Astros. He played the infield and pitched early on in the minors and eventually made a permanent move to catcher. He hit 33 homers at the Double-A level in 1979 in Columbus, Ga., in the Houston system.
That led to his Major League call-up on Aug. 12, 1979, and he went hitless in his first six at-bats that year.
Knicely kept tearing up the minors but got just eight total at-bats in the majors from 1980-81, with his first two MLB homers coming at end of the 1981 season with Houston in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
He hit .188 with two homers in 59 games with the Astros in 1982, and in spring training of the following year was traded to Cincinnati.
The right-handed batter had an average of .224 with two homers in 59 games with the Reds in 1983. He got extended playing time back of the plate that summer with Cincinnati as Johnny Bench, a Hall of Fame catcher, was seeing more time at first base late in his career.
“He hustles and is an asset to the team,” Russ Nixon, the Reds’ manager in 1983, told the News-Record then of Knicely.
“If I need any help on catching I go to Bench,” Knicely said that summer.
At his home today, Knicely has a baseball signed by Bench. “Catch you later,” Bench wrote to Knicely on Sept. 25, 1983.
Knicely, in 1984, hit 33 homers with Wichita while also playing in 10 games with Reds. He was named the Minor League Player of the Year by The Sporting News.
He played in 48 games with the Reds in 1985 under player-manager Pete Rose.
That year Knicely hit a three-run homer to help beat the St. Louis Cardinals after starting the season back in the minors. Rose told Knicely in spring training there would not be much playing time for him in the majors.
“When a man like Pete Rose tells you, you believe him,” Knicely told reporters then.
The Harrisonburg native was traded to Philadelphia near the end of the 1985 season and finished up his career at the MLB level in 34 games with the St. Louis Cardinals the following year.
His last game came in October of 1986.
He ended his career with an average of .213 and hit 12 homers in 228 Major League games. In the minors he was a terror, batting .295 with 159 homers in 1,102 contests with his last season at that level in 1987 with Texas.
What does he think of the current sign-stealing scandal with Houston? “We didn’t have the technology back then,” he said, noting some sort of sign stealing has gone on for years.
Back In The Valley
After his playing career ended, Knicely worked nearly three decades for Coors in Elkton in several roles, including work in the warehouse and with machinery, before retiring about three years ago.
He also played in the Rockingham County Baseball League with the Bridgewater Reds.
“He was a man among boys,” according to Bridgewater College athletic director Curt Kendall, a former RCBL teammate. “Our team consisted of Knicelys (5) and Bococks (3) and a few other of us made up the lineup. We had good teams for many years.”
Knicely grew up learning the basics of baseball, and generations would follow at TA.
He played as a freshman and sophomore for head coach Jim Upperman on the varsity team at TA. Then as a junior, his new coach was Heatwole, who had played at Bridgewater College.
“We knew the fundamentals. That is what Jim and Ray taught us,” Knicely said. Other members of that state title team in 1974 were Harold Knicely, his brother, and Ted Croy, both of whom would also play in the minors.
Heatwole, who was 303-66-2 in 17 years at TA, would eventually help mold several other future major leaguers as an assistant and then head coach at James Madison University from 1986-93.
But as a young coach at TA, Heatwole saw a future big leaguer up close for the first time in Knicely. “I didn’t realize how good he was. He could stand out today” as well, Heatwole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.