The first few years of a nursing career have presented some unexpected challenges for Kyle Henshaw, a former All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher at Bridgewater College.
But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t found working in the healthcare industry quite rewarding.
“I was just like, you know what, I’m going to go to nursing school,” Henshaw, 27, said via phone from the Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County near Richmond this week. “How hard could it be? I already have a degree, let’s do it. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”
Finishing the program at Bon Secours School of Nursing was a challenge. But after graduating in 2018, Henshaw had settled into a role working in a Cath lab, where they use diagnostic imaging equipment to observe and monitor the heart.
But after starting his new job at Memorial Regional in March, the COVID-19 pandemic soon hit. Elective surgeries were canceled and nurses in Henshaw’s position were sent to help with the rush of coronavirus cases.
“They deployed me back to the floor,” said Henshaw, a New Kent High graduate. “So I’ve been taking care of COVID-sick patients for three or four days a week, for 12-hour shifts.”
Shortly after becoming the winning pitcher in the 2014 ODAC championship game against a nationally-ranked Shenandoah team, Henshaw graduated from Bridgewater with a degree in health and exercise science.
That Eagles team advanced to the NCAA Tournament and became the first in school history to win three games in an NCAA regional. Henshaw picked up the victory again for Bridgewater as the Eagles beat Emory in the second game of that regional tournament.
The original plan upon graduation was to become a physical therapist, but Henshaw began thinking of nursing as a better option.
“I took a job in a physical therapy outpatient clinic,” Henshaw said. “I did that for about two years. I shadowed an orthopedic surgeon for a summer or two, but then I realized I didn’t want to go back to school to be a (physical therapist), but I wanted to make a career. Everyone said I’d get into nursing school and I’d be able to get a job no matter what.”
Having some flexibility in his role is something Henshaw has shown since his time at BC. His senior season in 2014, when the Eagles made the school’s deepest postseason run, he finished with a 2.04 ERA and 7-2 record in nine starts.
But Henshaw also worked out of the bullpen, making an additional seven appearances in relief and picking up a pair of saves.
“As a pitcher for us, he was a guy you could count on and do whatever you asked him to do,” Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall said. Kendall was the Eagles baseball coach during Henshaw’s time at BC and wasn’t surprised to hear he’s helping out in whatever way needed.
“Not all pitchers, not all players, can handle any situation they are put in,” Kendall said. “He was one that treasured the opportunity to be put in a tough situation. Whatever the role was, he was very accepting of the challenge.”
Perhaps his experience as a college athlete prepared Henshaw as the national crisis led to his latest call out of the bullpen.
"Cath lab is very fast-paced, you get what you need for the doctors and move on," Henshaw said. "When we got redeployed, it was very different. These patients are sick. They are on bedrest, maxed out on oxygen. You learn to go in prepared. It's different, but time management and focusing your care are things I picked up real quick."
