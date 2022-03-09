D’Angelo Amos talked about it, wrote it down and even prayed for it to come.
Amos, who played at James Madison for three seasons from 2018-2020, said he was trying to use the “law of attraction” to help him take the next step in his football career — signing with a Canadian Football League team.
Soon enough, it came true.
Amos signed a contract with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL last Thursday, joining his brother, DaShaun on the active roster.
The Midlothian, Va., native spent parts of last season with the Detroit Lions, but things didn’t work out there. Now, Amos has a new opportunity.
“In Detroit, obviously I wish I could have stayed there and played a little longer,” Amos said. “That wasn’t God's plan for me, so I’m just going off the work that I put in and it just felt good to sign with a team and have another chance to play this upcoming season.”
While playing at JMU, Amos logged 135 total tackles with two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He also averaged 28.6 yards per punt return with the Dukes, returning five for touchdowns.
After his time in Harrisonburg, Amos played one season at Virginia. He appeared in all 10 games with the Cavaliers, logging 47 total tackles and two interceptions.
The process in signing with the Argonauts took some time, as Amos fielded offers from other CFL teams, but in the end Toronto was the fit for him.
Amos will join his brother on a team for the first time in either of their football careers, even though they’re just two years apart in age. They attended different high schools, but the Amos brothers did play against each other once, with the younger winning.
Just because they haven’t been on the same team, doesn’t mean Amos hasn’t taken notes of what his older brother has been doing. He watched him go through the college recruiting process, then pro days and finally the professional football process.
Through each step, Amos has been able to reference how his brother went through it and has been able to get tips and pointers on how he should approach it. That was no different when signing with Toronto.
“I use my brother as a resource for everything,” Amos said. “It makes that process easier so I just understand how everything’s gonna go beforehand.”
DaShaun played with the Calgary Stampeders last season before signing with Toronto in February, so Amos said he talked to him about the differences in the CFL when talking to teams.
When it's time to move to Toronto, the Amos brothers will move in together.
“That way we can always be in tune, kind of hold each other accountable, whether it’s the way we eat, going to be on time, watching film, getting to practice on time, everything,” Amos said.
D’Angelo and DaShaun are both defensive backs, so Amos said his older brother is always there to help when he might not understand a certain scheme or something he sees on film sticks out.
“We just feed off of each other,” Amos said. “I take a lot of teaching from him because he obviously has a lot more experience.”
Throughout his professional playing career, Amos said he’s learned to stick to his strengths. He said sometimes he tried to show his coaches in college that he can do everything, but in reality keeping it simple is better.
For Amos, that means showing how he can play safety, but also be effective in returning punts.
“I think the biggest part is to always stick to your guns,” Amos said. “I think dominating one thing at a time and showing them ‘hey, this is what I do.’ And don’t let anybody move me from that spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.