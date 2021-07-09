As Puerto Rico’s women’s basketball squad prepares for its first-ever appearance in the Olympic Games, it’s making history behind former James Madison standouts.
Jazmon Gwathmey and Jackie Benitez, a pair of former Dukes, are each heading to Tokyo with the Puerto Rican national team. Gwathmey, a former CAA Player of the Year at JMU, has been a star for the Puerto Ricans the past few years, guiding them through the Olympic qualifiers last summer before the Games were postponed.
Benitez, who joined the team this summer as Puerto Rico earned a silver medal at the Americup, wrapped up her playing career at JMU in 2020 with All-CAA honors.
“We’re representing the whole country and it feels good,” Gwathmey said. “It feels good to have a whole country behind you and support you. I get noticed here and it feels good. Going to the Olympics to represent Puerto Rico is beyond words. Not many people get to do that on the biggest stage.”
Puerto Rico has been building toward a more prominent position in international hoops for years, and has had a strong connection to JMU. Former JMU guard Ashley Perez spent time playing for the national team and helped Puerto Rico to its first-ever FIBA World Cup in 2018. Former Dukes guard Nikki Oppenheimer also played for the Puerto Rican junior national team.
Gwathmey and Benitez each grew up in the continental United States, but their Puerto Rican descent makes them eligible to compete. Gwathmey was Puerto Rico’s leading scorer during a silver medal run at the Americup, averaging 16 points per game, and a major reason why her team could challenge for a medal at the Olympics.
“It’s cool, they are actually playing in the Olympics, which not too many people ever get to do,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I know Jaz is a little bit more of a mainstay for them than Jackie, but I still think it is awesome that they both get to compete.”
Benitez was also a significant contributor during her first international tournament, averaging nearly seven points per game and scoring 13 against the Dominican Republic as the Puerto Ricans advanced out of group play into the Americup semifinals.
For Benitez, it’s been a whirlwind. Puerto Rican officials had been eyeing her as a potential national team member dating back to her days at JMU. But it still came as a surprise when she was invited to training camp ahead of the Americup and was added to the roster.
“After the season last year with COVID and everything, I didn’t know where I would be,” Benitez said. “I got a phone call from our head coach here and he asked me to come play with them in El Salvador. Then I was home for not even a month before I got an email asking if I would work out for the national team again and now we are on our road to the Olympics.”
Now she and Gwathmey are both preparing for this weekend’s trip to Japan. They will play some exhibitions before moving into the Olympic Village ahead of the Opening Ceremonies on July 23.
“There were a lot of emotions at the time we qualified, and then COVID hit and that kind of set back the emotions,” Gwathmey said. “Now that it’s getting closer to us leaving those emotions are coming back. I can say I’m finally excited about going to Tokyo.”
