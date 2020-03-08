HARRISONBURG – The founding father of James Madison’s football program has died.
Challace McMillin, the first coach in Dukes history, passed away in his sleep on Saturday night, the Daily News-Record learned Sunday. McMillin was 77.
A native of Tennessee, McMillin led JMU from its non-scholarship existence into Division I-AA, compiling a 67-60-2 mark from 1972 through 1984.
Check back to DNROnline.com for more on this breaking news.
