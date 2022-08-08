Former James Madison defensive lineman Ron’dell Carter signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a linebacker on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 269-pound lineman played one game with the Houston Texans last season and appeared in three games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. While with the Cowboys, Carter recorded his lone tackle of his NFL career.
The Baltimore native has also spent time on two NFL practice squads, the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
During his time with the Dukes, Carter had 152 total tackles and 23.5 sacks.
Carter is the third former JMU player to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining wide receivers Rashard Davis and Ish Hyman.
Davis and Hyman previously played in the USFL this past spring before inking deals with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, respectively.
Hyman logged 15 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns with the Michigan Panthers, while Davis recorded 22 receptions for 369 yards and two touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Bandits.
It’s not the first time in the NFL for Davis and Hyman, though.
Davis appeared in one game with the Tennessee Titans as a punt returner, while Hyman played in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
