Former James Madison All-American lineman Liam Fornadel has officially signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, per his agent.
Fornadel will join the Blue Bombers this week as a member of the practice team.
Over his college career, the 6-foot-5, 311-pound Fornadel played in 55 games with 41 starts and was a two-time All-American in 2019 and 2021.
Fornadel is the second JMU alum to sign with a CFL squad this year after classmate Bryce Carter previously signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.