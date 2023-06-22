When Pierre Curtis, who would go on to become one of the all-time great James Madison men’s basketball players, took his official visit to JMU before enrolling in 2006 two of the people he met shaped what would become his career. But they happened to be coaching the Dukes women’s program, not the men.
Curtis, recently named the head women’s basketball coach at Furman, starred at JMU under Dean Keener and Matt Brady, scoring more than 1,200 points and graduating as the Dukes’ all-time leader in assists, steals and games started. But it was meeting then JMU head women’s coach Kenny Brooks, now at Virginia Tech, and his assistant Jackie Carson, that put Curtis on path to becoming a Division I head coach.
“With Coach Brooks and Jackie it started when I first got to JMU,” Curtis said. “When I got there, people kind of compared me and Kenny a lot. We were both super skinny point guards when we played. So we just started calling each other twin. We had similar builds and games, so that was my connection with him. With Jackie, it was just watching how she went about coaching and recruiting and scouts. Probably around my junior year in college was when I decided I wanted to coach and talking with Coach Brooks he said I should consider the women’s side.”
After graduating from JMU, Curtis played professionally in Europe before returning to the Shenandoah Valley. He had a good job managing a Best Buy distribution center when Brooks’ wife, Chrissy, suggested he help coach the girls at Harrisonburg High School. That eventually became a head coaching gig with the Blue Streaks.
By that time, Carson had left Brooks’ staff at JMU to become the head coach at her alma mater, Furman, and she offered Curtis a role on her staff.
“I alway wanted to coach,” Curtis said. “Jackie called me and said she had an assistant spot open and it was a significant pay cut from what I was making at my job (with Best Buy), but I wanted to coach. I continued to move up the totem pole as far as assistants go and the last five years I was the top assistant and learned under Jackie and was mentored by her and learned the ins and outs of what head coaches actually do.”
Carson left Furman after 12 seasons to take a job as the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for women’s basketball. Curtis, he loyal assistant for much of that time, came highly recommended by the old boss as well as Brooks, who had just taken Virginia Tech to its first Final Four.
“Over the past decade, Coach Curtis has played a critical role in the growth of our program and in the successes of our student-athletes, on the court and off,” Furman athletic director Jason Donnelly said. “He has earned the respect of our team, our coaches, and our administration through his leadership, commitment to athletic and academic excellence, his ability to recruit and then develop players, and his shared values with Furman Athletics. We look forward to supporting coach Curtis as we build upon the strong foundation that has been established and elevate our women's basketball program to even greater heights."
