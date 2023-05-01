WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time in 12 years, Ben DiNucci wasn't playing football this past September. Instead, he sat on his couch and watched from home.
The former James Madison quarterback had spent the previous three years as a reserve signal-caller for the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2020. But after he was released, DiNucci didn't know what to do.
Soon enough, the XFL, in its third iteration after a group led by Dwayne Johnson and Danny Garcia purchased the league, came calling. For DiNucci, it was another opportunity — and a new experience.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound gunslinger's only interaction with professional football was with the NFL, so a spring league was uncharted waters for DiNucci.
The alternate professional league allowed DiNucci to play, which wasn't common with the Cowboys. He made three regular-season appearances with Dallas — one start — in 2020 and threw for 219 yards on 43 attempts with a 53.5 completion percentage.
DiNucci's time with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons gave him the most consistent playing time since his senior year at JMU, where he logged 3,441 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games played during the 2019 campaign in Harrisonburg.
At the helm of Seattle, DiNucci started all 11 games and took the reins of a team with a pass-first mentality. For the Pittsburgh native, the XFL reinvigorated his love for football and his drive to return to the NFL.
"This second opportunity meant so much," DiNucci said after he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in his team's season-ending 37-21 loss at the DC Defenders on Sunday afternoon. "I've been sitting on the bench for three seasons … for me to go out and play a full season, it lights a fire under my ass. I can play, I still wanna play, I know I can play."
DiNucci took his new opportunity head on, and it paid dividends. He was atop the XFL leaders in almost every passing category: first in passing attempts (421) and yards (2,966), second in passing touchdowns (23), and he was inside the top 10 in completion percentage (64.8 percent).
In a league where there was less than a month of training camp before the first game, DiNucci thought he handled the accelerated schedule well and grew from week to week.
He said he was more confident and comfortable with himself and what he was doing in the league by the end of the season after playing all 11 games.
"When I watched the tape, I got better every single game I played," DiNucci said. "If you turn on the tape from Week 1 against [DC] to today, I look like a completely different ball player. Down the stretch, I feel like I played well, made good decisions. … So, I'm pretty pleased with how I progressed this season."
As DiNucci grew each week in the XFL, he wasn't the only one to notice. His coach, Jim Haslett, also recognized the improved play from his quarterback.
Not only did the veteran head coach think DiNucci excelled in his team's offensive system, but he also thought the signal-caller grew as a quarterback over the past three months — and he might have helped himself earn another shot at the NFL.
"I thought about halfway through it clicked and he started playing really well," Haslett said. "I think he grew well enough to be an NFL quarterback. I think he's grown that much."
DiNucci also took leadership of the team that dropped its first two games before embarking on a five-game winning streak. He helped the Sea Dragons get into the playoffs with a Week 10 win, and with his team down by multiple scores against the Defenders on Saturday, he displayed his leadership qualities on national television.
With less than two minutes to play, Seattle got the ball back, and the game was already decided on the scoreboard. But instead of running the clock to get out of Audi Field with the loss, DiNucci motivated his offense to put one more drive together.
Why? It was a final chance for him — and the rest of the offense — to put a solid drive on film for NFL teams to look at.
DiNucci commanded the offense in an almost perfect drive. He led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Juwan Green, who had dropped a handful of passes earlier in the game.
The veteran quarterback was 6-of-8 on the final drive for 55 yards and the touchdown, while he also ran twice for 15 yards.
"A majority of guys in that locker room are trying to play in the NFL — they either have and are trying to get back, like myself, or have never been and are trying to get there for the first time," DiNucci said. "That's why the end of the game was so big. To be able to put another drive on tape, to be able to score, to still play, there was a lot more that we were playing for."
As DiNucci stood in a back hallway at Audi Field after his team's final game of the season, he donned a team-issued Seattle Sea Dragons sweatshirt and a blue and orange hat with the XFL team's logo on the front from a collaboration with his clothing company, True Brvnd, did with the league.
DiNucci co-founded the company in 2020, and since then, it's done collaborations with the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, and Stars before it joined forces with the XFL this spring. The debut collection featured two XFL teams, including the Sea Dragons, and Seattle sold out of the hats last week at their final home game.
Maybe he will get another chance in the NFL after his league-leading performance with the Sea Dragons. Perhaps he won't. But True Brvnd is an outlet where he's grown outside of football.
If an NFL team comes calling, DiNucci will jump at the offer. A return to the XFL and the Sea Dragons could be possible if one doesn't. But the one thing he has decided? He needs a moment to relax.
"I feel like I played well enough to showcase the player I am on tape," DiNucci said. "I'm at peace with whatever happens, honestly. I'm ready for a little break. I need a beer, it's been a long few months."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.