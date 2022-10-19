After seven seasons of pitching for independent league baseball teams, Darrell Thompson’s dream has finally come true.
The Sherando High School and Shenandoah University graduate — and former ace for the New Market Shockers in the Rockingham County Baseball League — signed a contract with Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The contract involves having the left-handed reliever reporting to the Brewers’ spring training complex in Phoenix in February. The 28-year-old Thompson’s goal is to make Milwaukee’s MLB roster when he does report, but if he doesn’t make the team he will start the 2023 season at either the Brewers’ AA affiliate in Biloxi, Miss., or the AAA affiliate in Nashville, Tenn.
The Brewers purchased the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Thompson from the Schaumburg Boomers, a franchise in Illinois that competes in the 16-team independent Frontier League. Thompson spent four of the past five years with the Boomers.
“It was a big sigh of relief,” said Thompson when asked about his emotions in signing with the Brewers. “I was very excited, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a long time coming. It’s a lot of years and a lot of training put into it.
“I had the knot in my stomach of not getting that opportunity [with MLB] yet. It was really eating away at me. As soon as I got the news, that knot in my stomach just kind of unraveled. I could actually breathe a sigh of, ‘Now we’re in the door. Now it’s time to take advantage of the opportunity we’ve been blessed with.’”
Thompson will be the fourth Shenandoah University pitcher since 2016 to pitch with a team affiliated with Major League baseball. Phil Morse was selected in the 16th round of the 2016 draft by the Washington Nationals, his brother Colin was picked in the 26th round in 2018 by the Nats, and Robert Klinchock was grabbed in the 35th round by the Detroit Tigers in 2019.
Thompson throws his fastball in the mid-90 mph range and throws as hard as 97. His changeup sits 84-87 mph, and he throws his “slurve,” which can be identified as a slider, 77-81 mph.
Including the playoffs, Thompson led the Frontier League with 51 appearances this year in the Boomers’ 103 games. In the regular season, he pitched 50.1 innings and struck out 92 batters for a league-best 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He ranked second in ERA (1.43) for pitchers over 50 innings and tied for fourth with 17 saves. Including the postseason, he had a 0.96 WHIP. and .191 batting average against.
Thompson finished up play with Schaumburg on Sept. 18. During the season, some of the MLB franchises that expressed in getting data from the Boomers on Thompson were the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Thompson initially thought he would sign with Kansas City. Royals scout Terry Wetzel told him on Oct. 3 that they would try and sign Thompson within two weeks. Wetzel said he had wanted Thompson, an All-Star with Schaumburg this year, since June.
But on Oct. 6, Thompson got a call from Schaumburg manager Jamie Bennett telling him that the Brewers were going to purchase his contract.
“He told me that I could still choose between the two teams, but the Brewers have already pulled the trigger and are not waiting around,” Thompson said. “As soon as I got off the phone with him I was on the phone with [scout] Bryan Gale with the Brewers.”
Thompson told Gale since the Brewers were the first team to offer him a contract, he’d sign with them. Thompson also liked the idea of playing for the Brewers because Schaumburg players have a good history with the franchise.
Jake Cousins, who pitched for the Boomers in 2019, became the first player from Schaumburg to reach the Majors, debuting for the Brewers in 2021. Cousins was on the opening-day roster this year before suffering an injury. Former pitcher and pitching coach Connor Reed is a coach in the minor league system for the Brewers. And starter Ryan Middendorf had his contract purchased by the Brewers this year and eventually played for Biloxi. He is pitching for the Brewers in the Arizona Fall League.
“With Connor Reed heading that way, it made it a little bit easier to get my foot in the door there,” Thompson said.
Thompson flew out to Phoenix on Oct. 12 so the Brewers could examine his body. He had five MRIs, three physicals, electrocardiogram testing, and blood work done. Everything came back clear.
Thompson returned to his home in Kearneysville, W.Va., on Friday, then eventually had his contract sent over to sign on Monday.
Thompson has already started his offseason training program provided by the Brewers. When he reports to Phoenix, playing in the minors will not be on his mind.
“I’m under the mindset that I’m going to try and go in there and immediately get a spot on the big league roster,” Thompson said. “I just want to do as well as I can as soon as I get there and give them no reason to send me [down].”
Thompson said he had a good conversation about offseason preparation with some of the Brewers coaches when he was in Phoenix.
“We were on the same page when it came to how to arm ramp throughout the offseason and how to really get ready for the upcoming season,” Thompson said. “That ended up being a sigh of relief that the Major League teams are programming almost exactly the same way I do for throwing in the offseason.
“And they just pretty much said, ‘Do what got you here. You know yourself better than we do. We know your hard work isn’t going to be a problem. Just make that you go don’t go too crazy, stay healthy during the offseason, and just come in ready for spring training.’”
