Abrey Atwell surprised quite a bit of people when he opted to pursue a football career after high school despite being a four-year standout on the soccer field.
Atwell, who graduated from Spotswood in 2019 as the program’s all-time leading scorer in boys soccer with 68 goals, decided to attend Shippensburg University — a Division II school in Pennsylvania — to kick and punt for the football team after playing the sport for only one season for the Trailblazers as a senior.
“Freshmen year went great,” Atwell said. “I was able to connect with many other players and people and overall, the school was great. In some areas, I just didn’t feel like the school fit me well. So, I decided to put myself in the transfer portal.”
The decision has paid off.
Atwell didn’t see playing time with the Raiders in his one campaign with them last fall and then came home in December of 2019 to begin training for a new opportunity. Since then, he’s worked at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg and gained 33 pounds and has solid size for a college kicker at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.
Matt Holden is the co-director of training at Next Level and has worked closely with Atwell over the past 10 months to prepare him for the next level. Atwell said his broad jump had improved from 7’8 to 9’4 and his vertical went up from 26 inches to 30. He has also improved his 40 time by 0.29 seconds.
“Abrey is a very gifted athlete and his physical progress in the last several months has been extremely impressive,” Holden said. “Right now, he’s around the average weight of NFL punters, while actually being a bit taller than what’s typically seen at that level.”
As a senior at Spotswood and in his lone season playing football at the high school level, Atwell was a first-team all-district punter and kicker, averaging 48 yards per kick and converting 4-of-5 field-goal attempts along with all 31 point-after attempts.
“Football is a great game and you want it to last as long as possible, but at the end of the day, you want your athletes to become successful in life,” Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said in 2019. “Abrey is a great person and a hard worker and will be successful at whatever he puts his mind to. He learns quickly and is more than willing to put in the work that is needed.”
Atwell’s physical growth, along with his work with a kicking coach in Charlottesville and Holden, has garnered the attention of several Division I programs. He said he holds one offer currently at the Division I level, but has spoken with several other D-I and D-II programs.
“His recent punting, along with his continued commitment to his physical development, should make Abrey a very appealing prospect for high-level football programs,” Holden said. “I really think he possesses the right work ethic and physical ability to get him kicking at a high level. Abrey’s been staying patient with the recruiting process and is doing a good job prioritizing his long-term plan. For him, it’s all about continuing to chip away at his development as he sets himself up for his next big step.”
With a hang time that has peaked at 5.0 seconds and punts that are now averaging close to 50 yards, Atwell’s potential at the next level is high.
“My biggest key to my success was to stay driven and focus on myself and not get distracted,” Atwell said. “Matt has done an excellent job creating workouts for me and the results have shown.”
After shocking his peers, coaches and teachers with his decision to pursue football in college after high school, his aspirations are now even bigger.
And after improvement across the board, he’s ready to prove that he made the right decision.
“I’ve been ready to play for a long time,” Atwell said. “All I can do from this point is to put my faith in God and trust the process. When the time comes, I’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.