Fort Defiance (0-2) at Waynesboro (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8 (Sept. 13, 2019)
Waynesboro last week: Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Fort Defiance last week: Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0
Notes: Waynesboro has not had a winning season since 2015. ... The Little Giants are in their second season under coach Brandon Jarvis. ... Waynesboro has lost 28 of its last 29 games. ... The Little Giants are giving up 53 points per game this season ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour has three of the team's four touchdowns this year. ... Fort Defiance has lost eight of its last nine, dating back to 2019. ... The Indians have been outscored 89-6 through their first two games. ... Fort Defiance has won two in a row over Waynesboro. ... The Indians roster is one of the youngest in the area. ... Fort Defiance signal-caller Trey Miller is a freshman.
Prediction: Waynesboro 28, Fort Defiance 21
