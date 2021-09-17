Fort Defiance (0-3) at No. 5 Broadway (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Broadway)
Broadway last week: Broadway 23, William Monroe 7
Fort Defiance last week: Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21
Notes: Broadway is giving up 6.5 points per game in wins this season. ... Gobblers defensive tackle Christian Nicklow leads the team with 14.5 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. ... Broadway running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 67 carries for 420 yards and three touchdowns. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 308 yards of offense and four scores. ... Broadway tight end Brade Smith is a big-time threat with 10 receptions for 72 yards this season. ... The Gobblers have improved their total yardage in every game this season. ... Fort Defiance has lost seven in a row, dating back to last season. ... The Indians are averaging just nine points per game this season and have been outscored 132-27. ... Fort Defiance is giving up 44 points per game. ... The Indians committed four turnovers in the first half of last week's 43-21 loss to Waynesboro. ... Fort Defiance has six freshmen and six sophomores as starters. ... The Indians have lost five of their last six against the Gobblers.
Prediction: Broadway 35, Fort Defiance 7
