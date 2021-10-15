Fort Defiance (1-5) at Staunton (2-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10 (March 5, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Staunton last week: Stuarts Draft 42, Staunton 20
Fort Defiance last week: Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7
Notes: Staunton has won nine of its last 11 against Fort Defiance, but dropped two in a row. ... The Storm are being outscored 156-41 during their current four-game losing streak. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby leads the Shenandoah District with 802 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Storm receiver Bucky Scott leads the district with 17 catches for 455 yards and five scores. ... Staunton running back Malik McKenzie has 68 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn has 71 tackles, including five for loss, with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception. ... Fort Defiance has committed 13 turnovers this season. ... Indians freshman quarterback Trey Miller has 530 total yards and five touchdowns. ... Fort Defiance running back Riley Miller leads the team with 71 carries for 447 yards and three scores. ... Indians senior Shannon Knicely, who is also the backup quarterback, leads the team in receiving with five catches for 105 yards and a score. ... Fort Defiance is giving up 44.2 points per game in its five losses. ... The Indians have converted just 22 percent on third down this season.
Prediction: Staunton 23, Fort Defiance 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.