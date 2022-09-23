Fort Defiance (3-1) at Rockbridge County (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Fort Defiance last week: Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7
Rockbridge County last week: Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Notes: Rockbridge County is off to its worst start since 2016. ... RCHS quarterback Garrett Claytor is 15-of-35 passing for 205 yards. ... Daronde Stores leads the Wildcats with 64 carries for 253 yards. ... Blake Matheny has 32 carries for 152 yards for Rockbridge County. ... The Wildcats had won eight in a row over Fort Defiance before last year's upset loss at Alumni Field. ... The Indians are off to their best start since 2018. ... Fort quarterback Trey Miller has 823 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Indians running back Bradley Hebb has 52 carries for 272 yards and a score. ... Talyn Armentrout leads Fort with 17 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 27, Rockbridge County 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.