For Fort Defiance softball head coach Todd Wood, facing off against Turner Ashby was just another game.
But for the Indians players, beating the Knights 4-1 Thursday night was a confidence booster.
“You always play better vs. TA,” senior infielder Kiersten Ransome said. “Ever since I was an eighth-grader, we've always had that rivalry and that pressure to beat them.”
Two hot teams headed into the Thursday evening contest 2-0 as both are contenders for winning their respective districts. But in the marquee non-district showdown, it was Fort’s high-scoring offense and stout pitching that got the job done, winning on the road.
“It’s a huge win and anytime you can beat [Turner Ashby] that's huge,” Wood said. “They're a very solid team. They're coached well. Anytime you can beat them, it's a huge win."
Shut out the first three innings, the Indians scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Ransome drilled the ball center field for a solo shot and grinned ear-to-ear as she trotted home, tying the game 1-1.
Fort Defiance had two more runners reach base in the fourth and the Indians played the small ball well. Senior catcher Brooke Atkins reached on a hit-by-pitch and senior infielder McKenna Mace made it on base on the following at-bat. But it was junior pitcher/infielder Abbie Campbell that got the two-RBI double.
Then, the Indians were up 3-1.
“You got through with the mindset that you get a base hit,” Ransome said at what she does when she gets to the plate. “[The ball] just happened to go over and I'm glad that the momentum got the momentum for the team.”
Senior pitcher Lilian Berry finished Fort’s scoring off in the fifth inning, getting on base with a single and eventually reaching home after stealing second, using a sacrifice fly to get to third, and found the home plate after a wild pitch got away from the Knights.
Berry started in the circle for the Indians as well and Wood said she had an outstanding day. The Penn State commit had eight strikeouts and kept the Turner Ashby offense at bay after she settled in.
“Breaking through was awesome for us,” Berry said. “Having runs relieves me a little bit and relieves our defense as well.”
The Knights started the contest hot and had the momentum during the first three innings. Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Turner Ashby scored first as junior infielder Katelyn Nazelrod hit a single and a Fort Defiance error let senior Taylor Adams get home, putting the Knights up 1-0.
Then in the third leadoff hitter, Makenzie Cyzick hit a single to get on base and Sydney Lyons got on the bag later in the inning. Berry came up with the timely pitches though, and the Knights couldn’t score.
Turner Ashby struggled against Berry and Fort Defiance the rest of the evening, going hitless for four straight innings.
“TA’s kind of a rivalry game for us, especially out of district,” Berry said. “It's kind of good to just keep momentum going for the rest of [the] season coming in here.”
After the fourth inning, starting pitcher Haley Lambert was pulled for Lily Moyers. While the sophomore slowed down Fort’s offense, the Knights couldn’t come up with the runs when they needed them, losing 4-1.
With the win, Fort Defiance improved to 3-0 and 2-0 on the road, which is something Wood said he wants to keep going as the Indians face Rockbridge County on Monday. The Knights, with their first loss of the season, fell to 2-1 and battle Waynesboro at home on the same day.
Happy with how his team played, the head coach said he only wants the team to keep going from here and for the rest of the season.
“It's a huge win,” Wood added. “It’ll light of the fire and on to want to keep going.”
