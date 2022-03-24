Fort Defiance exploded for 10 runs in the final two innings to get past Turner Ashby 13-5 in high school baseball action on Thursday night in Bridgewater.
Kaden Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in five runs for the Indians in the winning effort. Sam Tindall and Jack Linskey also each had a pair of hits for Fort Defiance, driving in two runs each.
Jace Kindall picked up the win in relief, striking out four in three innings of work.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Baseball
Strasburg 10, East Rockingham 0: Quinton Hensley went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead East Rock, but the Eagles suffered a five-inning shutout loss to Strasburg.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Foxcroft 0: In Middleburg, the Flames shutout Foxcroft to secure a road victory.
Sarah Drooger had a goal and assist for EMHS (2-1) while Avery Nussbaum scored the other goal for the Flames. Vivienne Alleyne stopped the only shot she faced in goal for Eastern Mennonite, which returns to action at home Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against the Covenant School.
Strasburg 4, East Rockingham 0: Audrey Kepler had two goals and two assists to pace Strasburg in a home victory. Morgan Mrizek added a goal and two assists for the Rams while goalkeeper Kenley Smith recorded seven saves in the win.
Boys Tennis
Stuarts Draft 9, Buffalo Gap 0: Aiden Maddox won the No. 1 singles match and Hayden France took the No. 2 singles as the Cougars swept Buffalo Gap.
Maddox and France also combined to win the first doubles point for Stuarts Draft.
Wilson Memorial 8, Waynesboro 1: Connor Miller won the No. 1 singles match 8-0 and teammate Chase Pullin did the same before two paired up to also take a doubles point for Wilson Memorial.
Cam Hatter was victorious at the No. 6 singles spot to pick up the only point for Waynesboro.
Girls Tennis
Buffalo Gap 8, Stuarts Draft 1: Emma Kate Maxwell took the No. 1 singles contest 8-1 while Alex DiGrassie pulled off an 8-0 win at No.2 to spark the Bison.
Maxwell and DiGrassie combined to win the No. 1 doubles point for Gap. Kali McHaffa and Chloe Truslow won the No. 3 doubles to pick up the lone point for the Cougars.
Boys Golf
Eastern Mennonite 148, Blue Ridge School 190: Ryan Slonaker shot a match best 34 as the Flames topped Blue Ridge at the Greene Hills Golf Club in Stanardsville. EMHS’s Grant Pennybarker finished second overall with a 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.