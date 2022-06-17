After Blake Sipe started working at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in business development a little over two months ago, he had an idea for the facility to introduce baseball and it has led to so much more.
Sipe, a former Radford University and Fort Defiance High standout baseball player, arrived at Horizons Edge after owning Upper Deck Sports Academy in Bridgewater, where he started as a baseball instructor.
“I’m very grateful for baseball being a big part of my life over the years, but it’s gotten me into the business world,” Sipe said. “I’m really enjoying the more all-encompassing role as the business development director now.”
Sipe said he learned a lot about business while owning Upper Deck Sports Academy, which he now uses in his business development role at Horizons Edge.
Now, Sipe is focused on building a team of coaches and instructors to lead individual and team instruction at Horizons Edge, including Bridgewater College left-handed pitcher Tucker Hrasky, who offers individual instruction on the weekends. Sipe also works on growing corporate sponsorships, impletning new events and other business-related functions.
Horizons Edge boasts a 12,000 square foot turf field, providing more than enough space for infield work in the Harrisonburg-area sports facility and has hosted a number of big-time tournaments in volleyball, basketball, soccer and other sports already since it first opened just a few years ago.
The new gig has allowed Sipe to expand his work from more than just a “baseball guy” to someone that is now fully invested in the business marketing world.
Led by general manager Ray Ellington, the staff at Horizon’s Edge received high praise from Sipe, who believes the company has a bright future in the Shenandoah Valley.
“The facilities are amazing,” Sipe said of Horizons Edge. “The people, they’re awesome. They have a great support staff and a lot of great leaders at the top. … I’m happy to join forces with them.”
The 90,000-square foot facility caters to plenty of other sports as well, including basketball, volleyball and soccer while it also has a family entertainment center. It has four basketball courts, six volleyball courts, an indoor turf field, an outdoor turf field and climbing walls.
