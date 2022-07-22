The second time around just feels different for the Founding Fathers.
The James Madison alumni team is set to compete in the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament once again, tipping off Sunday at 5 p.m. against Herd That in Charleston W.Va. The Founding Fathers made their TBT debut a year ago in Charleston, falling at the wire to top-seeded Sideline Cancer.
But as they get ready for another shot at the big prize, the former Dukes (plus a few friends from other schools) feel more prepared. They got together Thursday and Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the JMU campus for a training camp, something they couldn’t do last summer, and have a greater familiarity with TBT as a whole.
“I think the nerves are gone for everybody,” Devon Moore, who averaged 11 points and five assists while leading JMU to the 2013 NCAA Tournament, said. “The first time around we were kind of nervous going into it, but now knowing the players are here and the people that are back. We’ve got the core and some new guys who are really good. We’re ready to play and represent JMU the best way we can.”
Moore, along with A.J Davis, Ron Curry and Andre Nation, were key players during that 2013 CAA championship season who are now Founding Fathers.
Davis averaged 19.3 points over the final 12 games of his JMU career to spark what is still the Dukes’ most recent run to the NCAA Tournament. But last year he lost both legs after he was struck by a car while stopping to aid a homeless man along an Ohio highway. That changed his role with the Founding Fathers, but while the team scrimmaged Friday morning at the AUBC it was clear Davis was adding a lot to the Founding Fathers in an unofficial coaching position.
“It’s good to get a couple of sessions here before we head down to Charleston to get that win,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t say I have a full coaching role, but there’s some extra input. A player converted to coach, who still has those competitive eyes, I’m trying to help those guys out and point out things they might be missing.”
The Founding Fathers were a 16-seed in the 64-team field last season. This year there are more regional brackets while still a full 64-team tournament and the JMU bunch is seeded fifth to take on No. 4 seed Herd That, a group of Marshall alumni.
In some ways its an unofficial beginning of a new Sun Belt Conference rivalry as JMU and Marshall both joined the SBC this summer. Despite earning a better seed this time around, the challenge is still significant taking on Herd That, which features several TBT veterans.
Adding to JMU’s challenge is the loss of Stuckey Mosley, a 2019 JMU graduate who was an All-CAA player for the Dukes and sparked a rally against Sideline Cancer a year ago.
Mosley is out with an injury, but Moore and Nation, who were limited by injuries last summer, are both a full go for Sunday.
“Stuckey’s hurt, so it’s like we lose one and get one, it’s tough,” Curry, who figures to be one of the Founding Fathers best offensive weapons, said. “But I think regardless everybody is going to come out ready to play and I think we’ll get it done this year.”
