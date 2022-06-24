For years, The Founding Fathers just wanted a shot. This summer, the James Madison alumni team in The Basketball Tournament — a million-dollar, winner-take-all event — is cherishing its second chance.
The Founding Fathers open the 2022 TBT in Charleston, W.Va., on July 24 at 5 p.m. They’ll take on Herd That, a Marshall alumni squad.
“We get to compete,” former JMU guard Devon Moore said. “So that’s a good thing. We’ve been talking about this for a while. Since right after I got out of college. It finally happened last year. We learned some things and obviously this year we’re going back there again to compete.”
The Basketball Tournament began in 2014, a year after a JMU team led by Moore, A.J. Davis, Andre Nation and Ron Curry won the Colonial Athletic Association and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. From the start of TBT, that core group of players along with former Dukes team manager Joe Kuykendall and former JMU video coordinator Kevin Albright aimed to get The Founding Fathers into the 64-team field with Kuykendall serving as general manager and Albright the coach.
But gaining a selection into the field proved difficult and it wasn’t until 2021 The Founding Fathers finally got in, albeit as a No. 16 seed forced to play No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer in the opening round.
The Fathers took the 2020 TBT runners up to the brink, falling 80-77, and organizers took notice. Not only did the ex-Dukes (plus a few friends who didn’t play at JMU) earn an invitation to return in 2022, The Founding Fathers are seeded fifth in the West Virginia regional and will take on the No. 4 seed Herd That.
“The minute we lost last year we already got hints from TBT,” Kuykendall said. “Nothing was a guarantee, but it was already planning for 2022 once we were eliminated last year. It made the process easier. We started doing some things earlier in terms of getting players and getting sponsors.”
The team should be even more prepared this time around. The 2013 bunch makes up a good chunk of The Founding Fathers core contributors along with Stuckey Mosley, who averaged 17.4 points for the Dukes between 2017 and 2019, plus other former Dukes including Scooter Renkin, Joe Posey and Kamiah Smalls, the 2020 CAA Women’s Player of the Year.
Non-JMU alumni such as Cordaryl Ballard and Desmond Ringer are also back with The Founding Fathers and the team is going to hold a training camp in Harrisonburg the week before the TBT opener.
“I think the jitters are gone and we know what to expect,” Moore said. “It’s not a two-day tournament. I think everybody knows now that we can play.”
That leaves the JMU team aiming for more than just making an appearance in 2022.
“The intent is always to win the game,” Albright said. “That will be our goal, but I was pleased with the group and how we competed last year. Especially with limited preparation and some guys who had never played together before. The seeding isn’t always so important in TBT. Our mindset hasn’t changed, we’re coming to compete, provide some entertainment for some people and provide us with some wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.