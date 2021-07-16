Starving for some James Madison sports to liven up the Duke Dog days of summer? This weekend you are in luck.
Breaking up the period between JMU’s national semifinal run in softball last month and the start of football season on Sept. 4 is The Basketball Tournament. The Founding Fathers, a team made up mostly of former JMU players, is scheduled to make its TBT debut on Sunday.
The Founding Fathers will take on top-seeded Sideline Cancer Sunday in Charleston, W.V. The winner of the 64-team tournament claims a $1 million prize.
Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about The Founding Fathers and The Basketball Tournament:
WHERE TO WATCH: The entire tournament is available on various ESPN platforms. The Founding Fathers and Sideline Cancer play at 5 p.m. Sunday with that game streaming live on ESPN3.
WHICH FORMER DUKES ARE PLAYING: The roster features plenty of names JMU fans are sure to recognize. The heart of the group - featuring Ron Curry, Andre Nation and Devon Moore - played together on the Dukes’ 2013 CAA Championship team. Plenty of others also made their mark on JMU, including Stuckey Mosley, an All-CAA guard for the Dukes from 2017-19 and Kamiah Smalls, who was the CAA Player of the Year and an WNBA draft pick for the JMU women. Another former standout on the JMU women’s team, Nikki Newman, joins head coach Kevin Albright as an assistant.
WHO ELSE IS PLAYING: The Founding Fathers are listed on the TBT website as a JMU alumni team, but there are a few non-JMU players in the mix. Chief among them is former Cincinnati standout Yancey Gates, who at 6-foot-9 adds significant size, talent and experience to the roster. Cordaryl Ballard, a Morehead State alumnus who played professionally overseas, is also in the mix.
WHAT ARE THEY PLAYING FOR: Ostensibly, the $1 million prize to the winning team hangs over the entire event. But most teams enter this even knowing the odds of cashing in aren’t great. But for many players still chasing professional dreams it’s another opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a national audience. The Founding Fathers in particular are also playing in honor of AJ Davis. Davis, who played on the 2013 JMU squad, was also expected to be a key player for the Founding Fathers. But Davis lost both legs after a terrible accident in which he was struck by a car while assisting a homeless person along the road. Davis is expected to be with the team in West Virginia.
WHAT ARE THEY UP AGAINST: The caliber of baller in The Basketball Tournament ranges from former walk-ons to ex-NBA players. The Founding Fathers roster with several players who were college standouts and professional players internationally seems fairly solid. But after failing to get in the field in previous attempts the JMU group made it in this time as a No. 16 seed going against Sideline Cancer, the 2020 TBT runners up.
Sideline Cancer has some recognizable names on the roster, including former Virginia Tech and Texas Tech forward Chris Clarke. It also has significant experience in the event. But mid-major alumni groups have surprised the field before. Herd That, made up mostly of former Marshall players, made a deep run last year. Perhaps a similarly built JMU group can capture some of that magic as well.
